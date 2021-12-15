Recruiting: After years of grind, Kite signs

Memories welled for Tia Allen as she watched her godson put pen to paper as one of Alabama’s early football signees Wednesday.
So many times she peeked into his room in the wee smalls to see the grind no one else sees just from watching Antonio Kite play or even practice at Anniston.
“I can recall ‘Spoodie’ at 2 and 3 o’clock in the morning, watching himself on YouTube,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Why are you woke? Why are you up?’
“He’s like, ‘I’ve got to perfect my craft. I’ve got to do what I have to do to get to the next level.”
Opening day of the December signing period brought the payoff.
Wearing a military-style camouflage long-sleeve top with a crimson script “A” on the left breast and a gray-billed crimson Alabama cap, Kite made good on the commitment he announced July 4.
The guy who woke everyone to his it-factor basketball skills and revoke his own it-factor football skills in time for the chance to play for one of college football’s elite programs signed papers and turned pages. He put himself in line to make a lot more YouTube videos over the next four or five years.
Or three.
Signing day comes with all of the usual questions. Thoughts and emotions?
“I feel good,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed of moments like this. The dream came true.”
Kite said he will not enroll early at Alabama. He will finish out his senior year at Anniston, including his senior basketball season, and there’s “no chance” he’ll play both football and basketball at Alabama.
“I’m a football guy who can play basketball,” he said.
Is Alabama still recruiting him as a defensive back, or did his senior season change the coaching staff’s thinking? Along with 71 tackles and two interceptions, Kite caught 59 passes for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“For now, I’m a DB/safety,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Asked if he sees an analog of himself among current or former Alabama players, he rolled with a comparison to Treyvon Diggs … a wide receiver who moved to defensive back, a move that led him to become one of the NFL’s interceptions leader with the Dallas Cowboys.
Diggs is known as a defensive back with receiver ball skills.
“I can see myself kind of like Diggs,” Kite said. “I actually watched a lot of Trevon Diggs, his ball-hawk ability. He always be around the ball, and that’s how I am.”
Kite played football through eighth grade but focused on basketball as a freshman and sophomore at Anniston. He resumed football as a junior and landed on recruiting radars quickly.
He got several major-college offers at the end of his junior season. Alabama’s offer came Nov. 27 of last year.
Kite went star-struck in his first conversation with Alabama coach Nick Saban.
“He told me a lot of stuff, but mostly I was not thinking about what he was saying,” Kite said. “I was just, like, ‘It’s Coach Saban.’”
Saban keeps a roster full of talents like Kite, which creates a competitive environment. Talent gets many in the door, but those who don’t work lose.
Anniston coach Rico White said Kite fits well in that culture. Kite grinds in “everything he do.”
“I’ve mentioned several times talking about his talent and his IQ, but people don’t know how he wants so bad to be that guy or be great at what he do,” White said. “It would really bother him if he don’t succeed. He’d take it personal
“That’s what makes him so different, and that’s everything.”
Allen witnessed Kite’s late-night film studies “numerous times” over “years and years.”
“I’m excited for his future,” Allen said. “He’s so deserving of it. I just thank God for this opportunity for him, and I just know he’s going to go make this city proud.”