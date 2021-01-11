Pregame tidbits: Ten bits and pieces before Alabama faces Ohio State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ten things to know about tonight's College Football Playoff national championship game.
—Alabama enters as the top-seeded team in today's game (7:15 p.m., ESPN), while Ohio State (7-0) is seeded third. The lower seed is 5-1 in the championship game, with last season's LSU team the only No. 1 seed to win.
—Alabama is 27-13 against the teams currently in the Big Ten, and Ohio State is 23-13-3 against teams currently in the Southeastern Conference.
—This is the 29th meeting between the nation's No. 1 team and the No. 3 team, according to The Associated Press rankings. The No. 1 team is 16-11-1 in those games.
—The officials will be from the Big 12 with Brandon Cruse as the referee.
—Alabama has scored points in 46 of 48 quarters this year, while Ohio State is 27 of 28. Alabama failed to score in the third quarter against Mississippi State and Florida, while Ohio State was scoreless in the fourth against Indiana. Defensively, Alabama’s opponents did not score in 20 quarters, while Ohio State's opponents were scoreless in eight.
—According to figures provided by the College Football Playoff, Alabama has run 819 plays on offense, with 241 gaining 10 or more yards with 79 gaining 20 or more. Ohio State has had 508 offensive plays, with 135 picking up at least 10 yards and 54 going for at least 20.
—The Heisman Trophy winner has played on a national championship team 16 teams in the year they won the trophy. Alabama's DeVonta Smith is trying to become the 17th. The Crimson Tide's previous two Heisman winners (Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015) were part of national championship squads.
—Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, Alabama holds several records of note in the final game. Derrick Henry's 50-yard touchdown run against Clemson in 2016 is the longest in the game's history. JK Scott holds the record for the most punts (10 against Clemson in 2017) and average (47.5 yards vs. Georgia in 2018). Kenyan Drake's 95-yard kickoff return against Clemson in 2016 is the longest in the game's history.
—Four non-sports alumni of note from each school: Alabama: actress Sela Ward, Forrest Gump author Winston Groom, Gomer Pyle actor Jim Nabors and Seinfeld director Tom Cherones; Ohio State: former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, Everybody loves Raymond actress Patricia Heaton, comedian Richard Lewis and baseball announcer Jack Buck.
—Next season's College Football semifinal games will be in the Cotton and Orange Bowls. The championship game will be Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, Ind.