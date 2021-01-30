Oklahoma 66, No. 8 Alabama 61: The Tide's win streak ends at 10 straight

No. 8 Alabama lost to Oklahoma 66-61 on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, missing its final eight shots from the floor and dropping a chance to help its NCAA résumé in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The margin of victory could easily be found in Alabama’s 10-0 deficit on second-chance points. Despite being down two starters, OU had 13 offensive rebounds and a 42-34 overall rebounding edge. Victor Iwuakor had five offensive rebounds for Oklahoma (11-4).
”That’s effort,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats, whose team is now 14-4. “Maybe we’ll take it seriously now that it cost us a game.”
Alabama came out and began turning the ball over more frequently than it got off a shot, trailing 11-2 after four minutes.
Good defense and better ball control let the Crimson Tide get back into the game, but Alabama finished the first half behind because of eight offensive rebounds that gave OU a 6-0 edge on second-chance points.
Herb Jones, clearly playing at less than 100 percent, had no points (on one shot attempt) and one rebound at halftime. Jones finished with seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Alex Reese led Alabama with 15 points.
Oklahoma’s DeAndre Harmon led all scorers with 18 points.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Oats said. “It can go one of two ways. We can either come back from it or go into a tailspin. But I like our leaders. We warned them. This was the third game in a row we haven’t played well. But our guys said we need to play 40 minutes like we’ve been punched in the mouth rather than waiting until we get punched in the mouth, so I like that mentality.”
Winning streak snapped
Alabama, ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, had won 10 straight games for its longest winning streak since the 1996-97 season.
Alabama’s Southeastern Conference win streak of nine games, its best start in SEC play in 45 years, was not affected.