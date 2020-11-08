No recount needed: Alabama an overwhelming choice for top spot in latest college football polls

Who's No. 1? You get only one guess.
In the wake of Clemson's double-overtime loss at Notre Dame 47-40 on Saturday, Alabama rose to the top spot in both The Associated Press and Coaches polls.
This marks the 13th straight year Alabama has led the polls at least once during the season, which is a record.
Clemson dropped from first to fourth. Notre Dame jumped to No. 2. Ohio State is third.
In the AP poll, Alabama received 59 of 62 first-place votes, while Notre Dame received two and Ohio State one. In the coaches rankings, Alabama got 55 of 62 first-place votes, while Notre Dame had four and Ohio State three.
This is Alabama's 123rd time atop the AP rankings, including 92 under Nick Saban. That's a record, too. Ohio State (105) is second, Oklahoma (101) third, Notre Dame (98) fourth and Southern California (91) fifth.
AP Top 25
1, Alabama (6-0)
2, Notre Dame (7-0)
3, Ohio State (3-0)
4, Clemson (7-1)
5, Texas A&M (5-1)
6, Florida (4-1)
7, Cincinnati (6-0)
8, Brigham Young (8-0)
9, Miami, Fla. (6-1)
10, Indiana (3-0)
11, Oregon (1-0)
12, Georgia (4-2)
13, Wisconsin (1-0)
14, Oklahoma State (5-1)
15, Coastal Carolina (7-0)
16, Marshall (6-0)
17, Iowa State (5-2)
18, Oklahoma (5-2)
19, SMU (7-1)
20, Southern California (1-0)
21, Texas (5-2)
22, Liberty (7-0)
23, Northwestern (3-0)
24, Auburn (4-2)
25, Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)
Coaches Top 25
1, Alabama (6-0)
2, Notre Dame (7-0)
3, Ohio State (3-0)
4, Clemson (7-1)
5, Florida (4-1)
6, Texas A&M (5-1)
7, Cincinnati (6-0)
8, Brigham Young (8-0)
9, Miami, Fla. (6-1)
10, Indiana (3-0)
11, Georgia (4-2)
12, Oregon (1-0)
13, Oklahoma State (5-1)
14, Wisconsin (1-0)
15, Marshall (6-0)
16, Iowa State (5-2)
17, Coastal Carolina (7-0)
18, Oklahoma (5-2)
19, SMU (7-1)
20, Southern California (1-0)
21, Auburn (4-2)
22, Liberty (7-0)
23, Northwestern (3-0)
24, Texas (5-2)
25, Army (6-1)