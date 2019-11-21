Pregame analysis of players who might be playing their final home game Saturday for Alabama:
The game
What: Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1 SEC) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5)
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. Central time
Rankings: Alabama is No. 5 in the coaches poll, No. 5 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 5 in the all-important College Football Playoff rankings. Western Carolina, an FCS school, is unranked.
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa.
Line: Alabama by 57
TV/radio: TV: ESPN; radio: WHMA-FM 95.5 (Anniston), SiriusXM 191 (Streaming 961)
Outgoing Alabama players to watch
1. Anfernee Jennings
This one should be self-evident. While never the most flashy or most dynamic, Jennings has been among the most unsung of Alabama’s defensive stars during his tenure in Tuscaloosa, routinely doing whatever was asked of him over the last five seasons. Starting since his redshirt sophomore season in 2017, Jennings has been a steady and reliable presence around the edge for Alabama, a constant tackling force on a defensive unit that’s faced much turnover the past several seasons.
Entering Saturday, Jennings’ 51 games played and 35 starts are both team-highs — by at least five games for both — with senior defensive end Raekwon Davis ranking second in both with 35 starts in 46 games played. He’s also done this while only missing one game – the 2017 national title game against Georgia after suffering a devastating knee injury in the Sugar Bowl semifinal win over Clemson that forced him to miss the entire offseason recovering.
When he’s been on the field, all Jennings has done is produce, including tying Lewis for the team lead with 10½ tackles for loss and six sacks through 10 games this season, and ranking second on the team with 64 total tackles. For his career, Jennings has 175 total tackles, 32½ for loss, 13½ sacks and 19 passes defended, proving himself a reliable player in both coverage and as a pass rusher.
2. Xavier McKinney
McKinney is one of five players with at least 25 straight starts (or every game over the past two seasons) — only junior long snapper Thomas Fletcher has started more (39 straight) — along with junior receiver Henry Ruggs III and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
During that time, McKinney has been the other defensive constant, and arguably the most significant presence in an experienced secondary while leading the team with 74 total tackles in 10 games this season. Those 74 tackles equals his season total through 15 games last season to give him 156 for his three-year career in Tuscaloosa.
But infinitely more important has been the way McKinney has led a defensive backfield that was completely overhauled a year ago, after all six starters within Alabama’s national championship-winning secondary in 2017 either graduated or went to the NFL.
3. Juniors on offense
While it’s a fool’s errand to try to predict every Alabama player who could elect to leave school early and take his chances at the NFL, this year’s team has a strong contingent of true juniors who have seemingly been projected to be three-and-out since before landing in Tuscaloosa.
Key among those is the now-injured Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending right hip fracture last Saturday against Mississippi State in what is now widely believed to be his final collegiate game.But regardless of whether that comes to pass, the Alabama fans in attendance Saturday should do their best to make a resounding acknowledgement of everything their Hawaiian prince — and his fellow offensive brethren — helped accomplish in just three short years.
While Tagovailoa only served as the Tide’s starting quarterback for a little more than 1 ½ seasons, his impact on the program — and college football — can’t be overstated, including helping reestablish what offense means at Alabama with a dozen total program records with his name at the top.
Of course, he didn’t do that alone, and both the three fellow junior receivers — Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith — deserve a lot of credit for helping propel the Crimson Tide offense out of the Stone Age and into the New Millennium with its high-powered passing attack.
In addition, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are juniors who could leave early.
Prediction
With Tagovailoa out for the season, and more than likely has played his last game for the Crimson Tide, redshirt sophomore backup Mac Jones must become the man to lead Alabama’s high-powered offense. And that charge begins Saturday in the team’s home finale against Western Carolina. While the Catamounts aren’t expected to put up much of a fight, this game is another opportunity for the former three-star Florida product to assert himself as captain of the Crimson Tide’s potent passing attack.
Alabama 52, Western Carolina 7