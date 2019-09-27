Pregame analysis of Alabama's home game against Ole Miss:
The game
What: Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (2-2, 1-0)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central time
Rankings: Alabama is No. 2 in the Associated Press and coaches rankings, while Ole Miss is unranked.
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
Line: Alabama by 38
TV/radio: TV: CBS; radio: WHMA-FM 95.5 (Anniston), SiriusXM 191 (Streaming 961)
Three things Alabama must do
1. Continue its quick-attack scoring to go up big early.
Outside of its slow start to open the season-opener against Duke, Alabama’s high-powered offense has been among the most explosive in the country, especially early in games this season.
The Crimson Tide has come out firing the past three games, outscoring the opposition by a combined 90-17 in the first half, including 49-10 in the first quarter against New Mexico State, South Carolina and Southern Mississippi. Of course, much of that has come courtesy of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama passing attack, which has tallied 954 of its 1,485 passing yards and 11 of its 18 passing touchdowns through the first two quarters this season, with the aerial attack accounting for more than 76 percent of the team’s offensive production in the first half.
Junior receiver Henry Ruggs III has been a spark plug offensively, scoring all five of his touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing) in the first half this season, including four scores in the opening quarter over the past three games alone, with 69 percent of Ruggs’ 425 yards of total offense coming in the opening 15 minutes of action.
“I think that we like to get all of our guys involved early in the games,” Saban said Monday. “I think our receiver corps in general’s ability to catch and run with the ball, including (with) Henry Ruggs, is one of the assets that we have on our team, so we want all those guys to get featured the best we can.”
Meanwhile, Ole Miss has allowed opponents to score a combined 47 points in the first halves of games this season, and they haven’t played an offense nearly as capable as Alabama to this point.
Last season, the Rebels jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage thanks to a surprise 75-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but that’d be Ole Miss’ only score in the game as Alabama rolled off 28 straight points in the first quarter and led 49-7 by halftime of a 62-7 win in Oxford.
2. Force a couple of three-and-outs on defense.
Given an influx of inexperienced youth roaming Alabama’s defensive front seven after injuries have decimated its depth, the Crimson Tide hasn't been the most stifling defense early this season. In fact, opponents are converting nearly one-third of their third-down opportunities this season.
After limiting both Duke and New Mexico State to a combined 16 offensive drives that lasted three or fewer plays, Alabama’s defensive has seen just four total three-and-outs against South Carolina and Southern Mississippi. That needs to change if the Tide is going to slow down a highly capable Ole Miss offense. The Rebels are expected to utilize both redshirt freshman Matt Corral and true freshman backup John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback Saturday, which could cause Alabama some issues depending on how they’re utilized. But if a young and inexperienced Tide defensive front seven can develop some confidence by creating pressure early no matter who’s at quarterback, it could throw the Rebels’ offensive game plan into complete chaos, which only serves to work in Alabama’s advantage.
“We don’t know if they’ll be more into the quarterback runs (with Plumlee), if that’s the case. He made two explosive plays at the end of the game last week,” Saban said. “It’s hard to know the unknown, to be honest with you. So, we’ll have to adjust in the game, obviously, if they’re doing something different than what we’ve anticipated.”
3. Continue to establish the running game.
The Crimson Tide offensive line had arguably its best game of the season last Saturday against Southern Mississippi, when it helped pave the way for a 176-yard rushing performance, which was exactly 100 yards better than the previous week’s effort against South Carolina.
Saban praised the unit’s ability to create holes at the line of scrimmage for Alabama’s running backs to run through as junior Najee Harris posted his second career 100-yard rushing game with 110 yards Saturday.
Prediction
Outside of some trickery like it showed last season, don’t expect a mostly young and inexperienced Ole Miss to put up much of a fight against a more talented Alabama squad. The Rebels are still trying to create an identity under third-year head coach Matt Luke and it’s been a slow and steady climb given some of the limitations it was left with after the collapse of Hugh Freeze. Still, Ole Miss always seems to have a couple of quality playmakers on either side of the ball that are sure to be amped for Saturday.
Alabama 62, Ole Miss 13