No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan: Citrus Bowl outlook, where to watch, listen

Pregame analysis of Alabama's Citrus Bowl against Michigan:
The game
What: Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) vs. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)
When: Wednesday, noon Central time
Rankings: Alabama is No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings but ninth in the Associated Press and coaches rankings. The playoff rankings have Michigan at No. 14, while the AP and coaches polls' have the Wolverines at No. 17.
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Line: Alabama by 7½
TV/radio: TV: ABC; radio: WHMA-FM 95.5 (Anniston), SiriusXM 191 (Streaming 961)
Three things Alabama must do
1. Pile on the pressure on Patterson.
Earlier this week, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson reminisced, albeit only briefly, about his first experience against Alabama.
“It didn't exactly go my way,” Patterson deadpanned. “I just remember going and playing in that game as a freshman, as a completely different player back then, and I was just happy to get the experience.”
In that game, the Crimson Tide defense repeatedly harassed the then-Ole Miss freshman to the tune of five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in a 66-3 victory in Tuscaloosa.
Although Alabama is already down one of its top pass rushers with the early departure of redshirt junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis to the NFL, a reminder of just that sort of pressure could do wonders for a beleaguered Alabama defense that has been embarrassed in its last two games against ranked opponents.
Heading into their last collegiate game, both senior defensive end Raekwon Davis and senior outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings have sounded extra motivated to close out their Crimson Tide careers right, and there’s no better way than a dominating defensive performance where they spend more time in the Michigan backfield than its running backs.
2. No late Christmas presents.
While Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ last performance in the Iron Bowl has been widely praised, especially given the way he responded to lead Alabama on scoring drives after two costly interception returns for touchdowns.
But it’s just those sort of mistakes that Jones needs to avoid if he and the talent-rich Tide offense are going to show it’s capable of closing out a ranked opponent without the strong-armed Tagovailoa on the field.
If Jones stays within himself and doesn’t try to do too much, and simply distributes the ball into the hands of his plethora of offensive playmakers, Alabama is going to score points against a top-10 nationally-ranked Michigan defense.
3. Keep it simple, Jack.
While this is the last game of the season and there might be some inclination to pull out all the stops and unleash some complex plays to catch the opponent off guard, both Alabama’s offense and defense would be best suited to avoid that idea.
As first-year coordinator Pete Golding said this week, much of the Crimson Tide’s defensive issues this season have centered on his two freshmen inside linebackers not having the experience or the wherewithal to make proper adjustments when the scenario changes drastically. That has forced Alabama’s coaches to keep schemes and audibles fairly simple to allow the freshmen more opportunity to do their job pre-snap and still have the confidence to play fast when the ball’s in play.
The same can be said of the offense, which has prospered with its quick-strike passing attack on short slants or bubble screens, with a couple of well-timed pop-passes thrown in for good measure. As Saban has said several times this season, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Don’t worry about outsmarting the other sideline, just focus on steadily pushing the ball upfield and into the end zone. It doesn’t have to be pretty as long as the job gets done. And as far as anybody at Alabama is concerned, that job is only about winning Wednesday afternoon.
Prediction
Whether it was a Best Buy shopping spree or Monday morning’s visit to Fun Spot America with local kids from the Orlando area, players from both teams have had plenty of opportunities for fun this week, but in the end, Alabama and Michigan are both eager to cap disappointing 2019 seasons with a victory, which means it’s back to business Wednesday.
By most accounts, the Crimson Tide players have done just that, using the anger and frustration of not making the College Football Playoff for the first time following its November swoon as motivation over the past couple of weeks of bowl practices.
It’s because of that extra bit of fire in their bellies that even a piecemealed Alabama should come out firing on all cylinders Wednesday and handle business against a talented but not quite up-to-par Michigan team dealing with its own issues.
Alabama 42, Michigan 24