Postgame analysis of Alabama's 47-23 win over South Carolina:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Early scare
Just after a scare by the Gamecocks, a fake field goal that would have put South Carolina ahead 10-7 in the first quarter, the Tide went to its go-to offensive stars, Jerry Jeudy, then Najee Harris, and then, when the defense was focusing on the Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa hit Henry Ruggs III on a slant route for a TD and a 14-3 lead.
If there was a chance that South Carolina might pull another upset, especially after two sacks early in the game (South Carolina had seven sacks in the 2010 upset), then Ruggs’ TD quelled any Tide fears.
Sure, South Carolina scored on the ensuing drive, to make it 14-10 with 1:49 to go, but it didn’t have another touchdown. The Tide, however, went on to score a field goal, a Najee Harris TD, that included him hurdling a would-be tackler, and DeVonta Smith scored in the third on a 42-yard pass from Tagovailoa for a 31-13 score to put the game out of reach.
Missed field goal
Will Reichard missed a 37-yard field goal in Saturday’s game. There should be little conversation about why or how.
At any rate, here’s a possible explanation for Alabama’s continued kicking woes. Sure, the Tide pulled off the win but Reichard’s missed FG allowed the Gamecocks to hang around with a 24-10 halftime score in a game in which Alabama was the heavy favorite.
Entering the game, Reichard was 91st on the list of NCAA kickers with a 50 percent rate. Consider this: Alabama generally signs the most sought-after kicking recruits in the nation. In the 2012 class, Adam Griffith (2013-2016), was the top-rated kicker. As listed by Rivals.com, Joseph Bulovas was the top 2017 prospect at the position. When the Tide got Reichard, he was the No. 1 kicker in his class, also.
So, why can’t the kickers at Alabama, owner of the top-ranked recruiting class, 2011-2017, according to 247sports.com, get it right? Well, you can’t have everything. Alabama fans should be content with the victory.
A familiar face
Former Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was on the sideline at Williams-Brice Stadium. There was no guessing who Miller, a Columbia, S.C., native and Carolina Panthers linebacker, was pulling for in the game between the Gamecocks and the Crimson Tide. Miller won two national championships with Alabama and four SEC championships.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D: Paging guard Deonte Brown, you are needed. The suspended lineman can’t arrive back for the Tide soon enough. An average of 3.2 yards a rush is just not going to cut it when Alabama faces Auburn or LSU.
Rushing defense — B+: Alabama didn’t let South Carolina get anything going on the ground until Rico Dowdle got loose late, limiting the Gamecocks to 135 yards.
Passing offense — A+: All hail, Tua. The junior cut up the Gamecocks’ defense when he was protected, finding Henry Ruggs, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith for big plays. Harris looked better catching the ball than when it was handed off to him.
Passing defense — C: Ryan Hilinski was chucking the ball around the field a bit and showed some efficiency on third down. Alabama sacked him three times but didn’t get consistent pressure much of the game.
Special teams — D-: Oh look, five-star kicker Will Reichard to the rescue of Alabama’s special team woes. Or no. He missed a 37-yard attempt and an extra point, which doesn’t bode well. That came after horrible coverage on a fake field goal attempt that only a South Carolina penalty stopped. Throw in an anemic 14-yard punt from Skyler DeLong, and Bama fans are doing that annual hair-pulling exercise again when the kickers take the field.
Coaching — B: Nick Saban has to figure out balance to the Tide’s offense before they travel to Texas A&M and face tougher teams than the Gamecocks. Tua can't be the only answer.
Overall — B-: Alabama survives a road SEC opener, but it has plenty to work on in the film room. The offense looked electric when Tua was passing and stumbled when he wasn’t.