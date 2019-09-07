Grading Alabama's 62-10 win over New Mexico State:
Rushing offense — A: Alabama topped 300 yards, with an assist to Tua Tagovailoa. His 75-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III was ruled a lateral, which makes it a running play. Either way, Alabama pounded the ball on the ground like it should in a game like this. Freshman Keilan Robinson had a brilliant 75-yard touchdown run late.
Rushing defense — A: New Mexico State managed to move the ball a bit late, but in the first half, when it counted, Alabama stiffen as it should. The Tide gave up only 4 rushing yards in the first half.
Passing offense — A: Tagovailoa threw like he should before giving way to Mac Jones midway through the third period. Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes, and Ruggs had one.
Passing defense — A: Again, what production New Mexico State had mostly came in the second half after Alabama began unloading the bench. Patrick Surtain intercepted a pass, which is the second straight week in which a Tide defensive back got one. That's a stat worth following as the year goes on, as it was a sore spot in the second half of last season.
Special teams — A: Will Reichard kicked a 48-yard field goal and a 49-yarder, and that probably made Tide fans breathe a sigh of relief. He also was solid on kickoffs, which nine going for touchbacks. He did have one go out of bounds. Skyler DeLong handled three of the four Alabama punts, and certainly, Alabama would like for him to hold onto the job. Reichard already has his plate full with extra points, field goals and kickoffs.
Coaching — A: After starting slow last week, it's good to see Alabama break out for three first quarter touchdowns this time. Against New Mexico State, the Crimson Tide probably could've gone scoreless in the first half and still won this one easily, but the fast start allowed the reserves to get in the game that much sooner.
Overall — A: Alabama looked like the No. 2 team in the country, just like it should have. Just about the only thing the Crimson Tide didn't do was cover the betting line. The Tide was a 55-point favorite, although after a 38-0 halftime advantage, beating that line seemed like a given. The Tide didn't even score in the fourth quarter.