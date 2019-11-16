Postgame analysis of Alabama's win over Mississippi State:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Red Cross for Tua
How well Alabama played early in its blowout win at Mississippi State was quickly overshadowed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s latest injury.
The Crimson Tide led 35-7 late in the second quarter and backup Mac Jones was ready to go in, but Tagovailoa returned to the field.
He didn’t walk off it. Instead, a cart was required to take Tagovailoa to the locker room. Alabama coach Nick Saban said at halftime that Tagovailoa didn’t campaign to return, but it falls to Saban to make that call.
After Tagovailoa, Alabama had a near-conga line — a limp line? — to the sidelines. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and receiver Henry Ruggs III were notable.
Alabama's game next week against Western Carolina will have all the suspense of mowing grass. The Iron Bowl awaits the week after that, in case fans were unaware.
Harris makes history
Alabama has a wee bit of football history, so running back Najee Harris making some is notable.
Harris became the first player in school history to score three first-quarter touchdowns in a single game. He ran for two and caught one.
Harris had four touchdowns by halftime.
He’s just the 13th player in school history to score at least four TDs in a game — though the second this season. DeVonta Smith caught five touchdown passes against Ole Miss.
Before this year, no Alabama player had scored four in a game since Trent Richardson against Ole Miss in 2011.
Win streak grows
Alabama now has 12 straight wins vs. Mississippi State, which is the Crimson Tide’s most-played rival. Alabama leads the series 84-17-3, not including the two times the NCAA ordered the Tide to either forfeit or vacate a win.
The Tide, in those 104 games, has outscored MSU by an average of 13.6 points.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D: Alabama didn’t need much with the passing game’s usual success. The Tide didn’t get much, other than a solid effort from Najee Harris.
Rushing defense — B: A stellar first half led to a second-half dropoff. Lineman Raekwon Davis’ injury could loom large, too.
Passing offense — B: Tua Tagovailoa looked good … until he was getting loaded onto a cart to exit the field. That one play costs Alabama a letter-grade deduction.
Passing defense — A: Mississippi State was simply overmatched. The Bulldogs entered as the 104th-ranked passing offense in the land and will fall after Saturday’s ugliness.
Special teams — B: Jaylen Waddle is a must-see kind of guy. It would have been easy for fans to get a head start on halftime, but Waddle’s 26-yard return at the gun was a reward to those who didn’t.
Coaching — F: Nick Saban failed Alabama’s playoff aspirations by allowing Tagovailoa to go back in. Saban may have said it was going to be Tagovailoa’s last series. The injury may make that statement true of the season.
Overall — B-: Here’s a guess that Tagovailoa will skip the instant classic-to-be against Western Carolina. Once again, just like the two weeks of pre-LSU hype, Tagovailoa speculation will percolate for two weeks until the Iron Bowl.