Pregame analysis of Alabama's game at Texas A&M:
The game
What: Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central time
Rankings: Alabama is No. 1 in the Associated Press and coaches rankings, while AP has Texas A&M 24th and the coaches have the Aggies at No. 21.
Where: Kyle Field (102,733), College Station, Texas
Line: Alabama by 17
TV/radio: TV: CBS; radio: WHMA-FM 95.5 (Anniston), SiriusXM 191 (Streaming 961)
Three things Alabama must do
1. Make the most of every special teams opportunity
Texas A&M senior punter Braden Mann is hands down the nation’s best punter after averaging nearly 51 yards per punt to be crowned last season’s Ray Guy Award winner. Mann also owns the NCAA record with 14 punts of 60 or more yards last year and set the NCAA’s single-game gross-punting average record at 60.8 yards against Alabama a year ago.
Suffice it to say, the Crimson Tide return team knows what they’re facing in Mann. But add in a sophomore kicker in Seth Small, who is 8-of-10 on field goals this season with a long of 50 yards, and a pair of quality returners in Roshauud Paul and Ainias Smith, who is averaging 22.3 yards on three kick returns, and Alabama is in for a special teams battle Saturday.
So far this season, Mann is tied for third nationally averaging 48.4 yards per punt, including a long of 68, and ranks fourth in the SEC averaging 64.4 yards on 36 kickoffs with 23 touchbacks.
Although many teams have tended to avoid Waddle as much as possible, his muffed punt against Ole Miss two weeks ago might be enough for Texas A&M to challenge him a little, and the sophomore from Houston will undoubtedly be eager to put on a show in his return to the Lonestar State.
If given a chance, Waddle has proven he’s capable of special things with the ball in his hand, and the dynamic playmaker only needs one or two blocks to flip the game on its head with a special teams score.
2. Make the big plays on special teams count.
While Texas A&M’s special teams has long been considered one of the nation’s best, especially during the time current Alabama special teams coordinator Jeff Banks served in a similar role for the Aggies between 2013-17, it hasn’t always been able to capitalize when it comes up with potential momentum-swinging special teams plays against the Crimson Tide.
Former Texas A&M fullback Cullen Gillaspia, a walk-on who served as the Aggies’ invaluable “12th Man” between 2016-18 and a team captain, came up big in 2017 when he blocked a JK Scott punt that led to a fourth-quarter safety that cut the Tide’s lead to 24-12 with 10:18 left in the game.
There have been several similar special teams moments that could have easily swung momentum in this series, including a 52-yard field goal by Small that pulled the Aggies within 14-10 with 8:50 left in the first half last year. Of course, Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded with the first of back-to-back six-play, 75-yard scoring drives that ended with touchdowns to then-senior tight end Hale Hentges to stretch its lead to 31-13 by the break.
In fact, it’s been the Crimson Tide’s special teams that has come through the most.
Two years before, it was a massive kickoff tackle by then-freshman linebacker Lyndell “Mack” Wilson that sent dynamic A&M returner Speedy Noil to the locker room with a concussion, effectively removing one of the Aggies’ most electric players on special teams and at receiver.
In 2015, while Derrick Henry’s 236 rushing yards and three pick-sixes from Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson took care of much of Alabama’s scoring in a 41-23 win in College Station, it was a pair of second-half field goals from then-kicker Adam Griffith that held off a comeback effort sparked by Texas A&M’s special teams, which helped the Aggies pull within 28-20 early in the third quarter.
3. Force turnovers defensively to avoid putting specialists into precarious situations.
Turnovers have also weighed heavily in Alabama’s favor during its current six-game win streak over A&M, with the Crimson Tide holding a commanding plus-9 combined turnover margin (14-to-5), including 11 interceptions. Four of those interceptions came in the same game – the 41-23 road win in 2015 when Fitzpatrick and Jackson each pulled in two picks apiece, three of which were returned for touchdowns to cement the victory.
Of course, on the flip side, whenever Alabama tends to find itself with a negative turnover margin, the end result isn’t very friendly, including the infamous 29-24 home loss to a Johnny Manziel-led Texas A&M in 2012 when the Aggies forced three turnovers and didn’t commit one on their end.
“We try to get turnovers in every game. Turnovers is what gets you paid, for real, playing on defense,” McKinney said this week. “We try to get as many of those as possible, whether it’s interceptions, fumbles, whatever it is. We always want to get the ball back for our offense because our offense is great, so we try to get it in their hands as much as we can.”
Effectively, creating turnovers on defense could help lessen the burden placed on its special teams/specialists to make meaningful kicks count Saturday. Given the inconsistency at both kicker and punter, and the nagging injury to the one player the coaches appear confident in (Will Reichard), arguably the worst thing that could happen under hostile road conditions is for top-ranked Alabama to need a long field goal or punt to secure a victory in College Station. The Alabama fan base might not be able to emotionally handle another Kick-Six situation.
Prediction
As much as special teams could certainly play a factor in this one, expect the game to be long in hand before any single kick or punt becomes an important issue. Alabama’s offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has been one of the most explosive in the country, especially early, outscoring opponents 142-30 in the first halves of games this season. Look for the Crimson Tide to create enough problems defensively to allow its offense to get ahead by a couple of scores early and quiet what is sure to be a raucous Kyle Field crowd.
Alabama 52, Texas A&M 31