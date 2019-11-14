Pregame analysis of Alabama's game at Mississippi State:
The game
What: Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 2-4)
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. Central time
Rankings: Alabama is No. 4 in the coaches poll, No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 5 in the all-important College Football Playoff rankings. Mississippi State is unranked.
Where: Davis Wade Stadium (61,337), Starkville, Miss.
Line: Alabama by 17½
TV/radio: TV: ESPN; radio: WHMA-FM 95.5 (Anniston), SiriusXM 191 (Streaming 961)
Three things Alabama must do
1. Take out any pent-up frustrations on whichever quarterback MSU plays.
There was plenty to get frustrated about defensively last weekend, whether it was the ease that LSU’s Joe Burrow spread the ball around or the way he always seemed to evade pressure at just the right moment, Alabama’s difficulties stopping the Tigers’ veteran quarterback were apparent throughout.
While Mississippi State doesn’t have nearly the passer that LSU had, it’s not without some talent in not one but two playmakers in graduate senior Tommy Stevens, a transfer from Penn State, and true freshman Garrett Shrader, a tough dual-threat option who has turned heads in Starkville with his tough play.
That said, both have dealt with injuries this season, with Shrader being held out of the Arkansas game for “general health purposes,” according to the Clarion Ledger, and either could start Saturday.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Stevens is the more polished passer having completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, while the big-bearded Shrader is clearly the better runner having combined for 1,526 total yards and 10 total touchdowns, including 504 rushing yards.
No matter who starts Saturday, Alabama’s mission should be the same, attack with controlled aggression and keep Mississippi State’s quarterback running scared all day.
2. Stay committed to rush lanes and limit running back Kylin Hill to short gains.
Two weeks ago, Mississippi State tailback Kylin Hill put on a show with a career-high 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 54-24 rout at Arkansas to be named the SEC offensive player of the week.
Hill, who leads the SEC with 1,027 rushing yards to go along with nine touchdowns, accomplished that feat by breaking off several big runs of 62, 58 and 37 yards to average 11.14 rushing yards a carry in that game. Over the past two games, Hill has combined on 42 carries for 384 yards and four scores, the most by any single running back during that same time frame.
Last weekend, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries against Alabama, becoming the first running back to cross the century mark on the ground since South Carolina’s Rico Dowdle on Sept. 14. (Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee also had 109 rushing yards.)
If Alabama is going to really send a statement Saturday in Starkville, it’ll start in the run game by closing all run lanes and keeping the SEC’s top running back in relative check for a full 60 minutes. Of course, that’s easier said than done, but limiting Hill would go a long way to keeping Mississippi State one-dimensional and allowing its pass rush to tee off on the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.
3. Avoid giving up as many chunk plays in the passing game.
Despite giving up some big yardage at times this season, Alabama’s defense has been managed to avoid giving up too many big plays, especially in bunches. That certainly wasn’t the case Saturday against LSU as 18 of Burrow’s 31 completions went for 10 or more yards and accounted for 85 percent of his aerial success (334 of his 393 passing yards came on chunk passes of 10-plus yards), including each of his three first-half touchdowns of 33, 29 and 13 yards to Ja’Marr Chase, Terrance Marshall and Edward-Helaire, respectively.
Whether because of poor angles in coverage, being out-schemed or simply failing to make tackles on the perimeter, the Crimson Tide secondary was repeatedly exposed by the Tigers passing attack and it wasn’t a good look.
Although Mississippi State hasn’t been among the most explosive of offensives this season, averaging just 190.8 passing yards per game, it still has its share of veteran receivers, including junior Osirus Mitchell (26 catches for 377 yards and five touchdowns) and seniors Deddrick Thomas and Stephen Guidry (585 receiving yards and five touchdowns combined).
Prediction
Alabama’s locker room was reportedly deadly silent after its first loss to LSU in eight years. There was clear shock and disbelief on the players’ faces as they left the field Saturday night. This was the first regular-season loss inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2015, before even the most veteran on the team were a part of the roster.
And while there appears to be a bit of a cloud hanging over the Crimson Tide this week, especially with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa severely limited in practice with a sore and still-recovering right ankle, it is masking a bubbling fury that Alabama will unleash at its next opportunity, in this case at Mississippi State.
Despite not practicing much this week, look for Tagovailoa to play and once again spark the still-potent Tide offense eager to put on a show in Starkville. This has the making of being one of Alabama’s most complete games this season, and could do wonders to help settle down an anxious fan base having doubts for the first time in a decade under Nick Saban.
Alabama 52, Mississippi State 17