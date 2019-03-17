TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's bid for a second-straight NCAA tournament appearance didn't come to fruition Sunday evening after a late-season collapse appeared to dash those hopes.
But that news, as disappointing as it was for the Crimson Tide faithful, came with a bit of a consolation prize after Alabama was named a No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament during the NIT Selection Show later Sunday night on ESPNU.
David Worlock, the NCAA's media coordinator for the NCAA tournament, confirmed Alabama was the second team out of the tournament field of 68 behind only North Carolina-Greensboro, which was in the 68-team field Saturday night until Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon secured a late bid and bumped the Spartans out.
As one of the First Four Out teams, Alabama (18-15, 8-10 SEC) earned its third No. 1 seed in the NIT since 2011, where it will play eighth-seeded Norfolk State (21-13, 14-2 MEAC) on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Norfolk State made the NIT as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season champion.
Tide head coach Avery Johnson has already confirmed the team would accept its NIT bid following Friday night’s SEC tournament loss to No. 4 Kentucky (73-55). It would be Alabama's third NIT appearance in Johnson's four seasons at the helm, but first as a No. 1 seed. The Tide was previously the No. 1 seed in the NIT in 2011 and 2013 under then-coach Anthony Grant, flanking Alabama's prior NCAA tournament bid (2012) before last season's appearance.
"We need as many games as we can get," Johnson said Friday. "We still got quite a few guys returning (next season, so) we can use the practice."
The Tide went 0-2 in its previous two NIT appearances, losing in the first two postseason games under Johnson. Should Alabama advance past Norfolk State, it could host Grant and fifth-seeded Dayton, which plays No. 4-seeded Colorado in the first round of the NIT.
Coming into last week’s SEC tournament, the Tide still teetered on the NCAA bubble, with most prognosticators projecting it as one of their "Last Four In" the tournament, likely setting up a play-in opportunity in Dayton against another 12-seed.
But that changed after Friday's 18-point loss to the second-seeded Wildcats, which had previously represented Alabama's best win of the season, a 77-75 upset in the SEC opener Jan. 5. Kentucky had won the previous four straight SEC tournament titles before falling to third-seeded Tennessee 82-78 in Saturday's semifinals.
Johnson remained hopeful for a NCAA bid late Friday night, citing Alabama's 15th-ranked strength of schedule, according to CBSSports.com, No. 59 NET ranking and six victories over five NCAA tournament teams like Liberty, Murray State, Kentucky and a pair of wins over a 20-win Ole Miss, the last coming in the second round of the SEC tournament Thursday.
“I think it's going to be factored in at a high level. Northeastern is going to the tournament, right? Liberty is going to the tournament. I keep going on and on,” Johnson said. “(Then) look at how tough the SEC is. Outside of obviously the glaring losses, (we beat) Ole Miss twice, once when they were ranked, (we have) a lot of Quadrant one wins. Hopefully we'll be able to sneak in.”
But at least according to USA Today bracketologist Shelby Mast, the Tide's head-scratching home losses to Georgia State, a 14th-seed as the Sun Belt Conference champion but still an ugly Quad-3 defeat, Florida and a pair of games to a mediocre Texas A&M counted more heavily in the selection committee's eyes.
“I think that weighs a lot,” Mast said Saturday. “The committee understands you’re going to lose to some teams that you probably should beat, but you don’t want to lose too many of those games though. … You’ve got to protect your home court, get some wins on the road — they’re 4-8 on the road, that’s not completely horrible — but I think the fact that they’ve got those losses to lesser teams on their home court is really going to be a deciding factor.”