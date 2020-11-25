You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NIck Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Alabama's game against Auburn

Nick Saban

Nick Saban won't be on the sideline Saturday.

 Kent Gidley/UA Athletics

Nick Saban won't coach in Alabama's game against Auburn on Saturday.

The university announced this morning that Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms.

This isn't like earlier in the season when Saban received a positive test three days before Alabama was to host Georgia. Because he was experiencing no symptoms, Southeastern Conference protocols allowed him to re-test. He received three negative tests in a row and was allowed to be on the sideline for Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia.

The university released a statement from team doctor Jimmy Robinson and head athletics trainer Jeff Allen: “This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide is set to host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CBS will televise the game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...