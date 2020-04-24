NFL draft: Tua to the Dolphins at No. 5 leads to record-tying four first-round picks for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — As anybody that’s watched him play, it’s not often Tua Tagovailoa is without a smile on his face.
That smile grew even bigger Thursday night when the dynamic Alabama quarterback was selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
“This has been a dream growing up, my entire life working hard, tirelessly with my father, and the support that I had from my mom as well,” Tagovailoa said Thursday night on ABC. “It’s been a journey, it’s been a tough one especially going through a lot of adversity. But it’s really good, it’s cool that I know where I’m going to be now. I’m really excited.”
At No. 5 overall, Tagovailoa becomes the first Crimson Tide quarterback to be taken in the opening round of the NFL draft since Richard Todd went No. 6 overall to the New York Jets in 1976.
“Man, I’m excited about this entire process. I’m excited that in about 24 hours I’ll know where I’ll be for probably the next 4-5 years,” Tagovailoa told the Montgomery Advertiser on Wednesday. “So that’s cool.”
Tagovailoa’s selection also makes Alabama’s Nick Saban the first college coach in the NFL’s modern era to produce a first-round pick at every non-specialist position, according to the SEC Network.
“Well we’re certainly very, very excited for Tua and his family, (he) probably means as much to me as any player ever for what he was able to accomplish here — not only as a player but as a person,” Saban said on Alabama’s Instagram video. “One of the most popular players we’ve ever had here with our fan base (at Alabama), and certainly could not have done more as a player. I think the Dolphins are going to get a great leader, someone who’s going to be the face of the franchise that their fans are going to love in the future and I know he’s going to have a great career.
“We’re so thankful that the Dolphins made a good decision to pick him and we’re happy for him.”
Tagovailoa was the first of a school-record-tying four first-round NFL draft picks for the Crimson Tide on Thursday, followed by offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 10 by the Cleveland Browns and receivers Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos).
With four more selections Thursday, Alabama now has 33 first-round picks since 2009 under Saban, with Tagovailoa and Wills representing the 10th and 11th Top-10 picks since 2009 when former Crimson Tide lineman Andre Smith went No. 6 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The four picks in the Top-15 tied a school record for most first-round picks in a single year, joining the four taken in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.
The 6-foot-4 and 312-pound Wills started 29 career games as Alabama’s right tackle over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, including the last 28 straight games the past two seasons. Across 929 career pass-block snaps in Tuscaloosa, Wills allowed just one quarterback sack, per Pro Football Focus.
As the No. 12 pick, Ruggs was the first receiver taken in the 2020 class and joins former No. 1 overall pick Aundray Bruce (Atlanta, 1988), fellow former Alabama defensive back George Teague (Green Bay, 1993) and Auburn’s Terry Beasley (San Francisco, 1972) as first-round picks from Montgomery. Like Ruggs, Beasley graduated from Robert E. Lee High while Bruce and Teague attended G.W. Carver and Jefferson Davis, respectively.
Known for his Olympic sprinter-level speed having run a blazing 4.27-second time at the NFL Combine in February, Ruggs will join fellow Montgomery products and former Alabama teammates Shaun Dion Hamilton and Lyndell “Mack” Wilson, who were drafted in the sixth and fifth rounds by the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns, respectively, in the 2018 and 2019 drafts.
“Oh it was tears of joy, I’ve been working for this forever,” Ruggs told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi on Thursday. “My family has been anxious for this moment and getting that call (from the Raiders) was a joyful experience.”
Ruggs, who joins former Alabama running back and Raiders’ 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas, capped his three-year Crimson Tide career with 1,716 receiving yards and ranks third all-time in program history with 24 career receiving scores after finishing third on the team with 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Two picks later, Jeudy became the fifth Crimson Tide receiver taken in the first round under Saban, joining Julio Jones (No. 6 overall in 2011), Amari Cooper (No. 4 overall in 2015), Calvin Ridley (No. 26 overall in 2018) and Ruggs, who was taken No. 12 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier Thursday night.
Jeudy led the Crimson Tide with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior after pulling in 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. For his career, Jeudy’s 2,742 receiving yards ranks fourth-best on Alabama’s all-time career receiving yards list, and his 26 career receiving touchdown ranks second all-time behind only Cooper’s 31.
Among the Tide players still waiting to hear their names called in Rounds 2-3 on Friday include safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Trevon Diggs, and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings.