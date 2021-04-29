NFL Draft: How Alabama's 2017 team stacks up with the 2001 Miami Hurricanes

The 2001 Miami Hurricanes are considered to be the greatest collection of players in college football history, at least as measured by the NFL Draft.
That roster included 38 players who went on to be drafted between 2002 and 2006. The website fivethirtyeight.com measured rosters by a mathematical formula in 2014 and declared it "the single most talented college roster" ever.
That may be about to change. What happens Thursday through Saturday at the NFL Draft in Cleveland could hand that mantle to Alabama's 2017 team.
That UA roster includes 32 players who have already been drafted, with more to come this week when Najee Harris, Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and others are slated to be picked by NFL teams. BetMGM has the over/under of total Alabama players to be drafted this year at 11.5, with an over/under of 5.5 for the first round.
Alabama went 13-1 in 2017, winning the national championship. That roster has sent such players as Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Jacobs, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Calvin Ridley to the NFL so far.
Among those 32 Alabama picks are 29 players who have started at least one NFL game, 19 of whom have started at least one full season. Those players have combined for three Pro Bowls in their budding careers, and Fitzpatrick has been named first-team All-Pro twice.
Counted in that total of 32 draftees from the UA 2017 roster is Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma to finish his collegiate career before being selected in the second round of last year's draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami went 12-0 in 2001 and also won the national title. That roster had a backfield that included Frank Gore, Najeh Davenport, Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee. Wideout Andre Johnson, safety Ed Reed and tight ends Jeremy Shockey and Kellen Winslow II were also on that team.
Thirty players from Miami’s 2001 team started at least one NFL game, with 22 starting a full season or more. Thirteen made at least one Pro Bowl, combining for 46 trips. Four were named first-team All-Pro, combining for nine such honors. Reed has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here's a look at 2001 Miami and 2017 Alabama in the NFL Draft:
Miami 2001
2002 NFL Draft
First round
Bryant McKinnie, offensive tackle (Minnesota Vikings)*+
Jeremy Shockey, tight end (New York Giants)*+&
Phillip Buchanon, cornerback (Oakland Raiders)*
Ed Reed, safety (Baltimore Ravens)*+&^
Mike Rumph, cornerback (San Francisco 49ers)*
Second round
Clinton Portis, running back (Denver Broncos)*+
Fourth round
Martin Bibla, offensive guard (Atlanta Falcons)#
Najeh Davenport, running back (Green Bay Packers)#
Sixth round
James Lewis, safety (Indianapolis Colts)
Seventh round
Daryl Jones, wide receiver (New York Giants)#
Joaquin Gonzalez, offensive tackle (Cleveland Browns)#
2003 NFL Draft
First round
Andre Johnson, wide receiver (Houston Texans)*+&
Jerome McDougle, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)
Willis McGahee, running back (Buffalo Bills)*+
William Joseph, defensive tackle (New York Giants)*
Third round
Andrew Williams, defensive end (San Francisco 49ers)#
Fourth round
Jamaal Green, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)
Fifth round
Matt Walters, defensive end (New York Jets)
Seventh round
Ken Dorsey, quarterback (San Francisco 49ers)#
2004 NFL Draft
First round
Sean Taylor, safety (Washington Redskins)*+
Kellen Winslow II, tight end (Cleveland Browns)*+
Jonathan Vilma, linebacker (New York Jets)*+
DJ Williams, linebacker (Denver Broncos)*
Vernon Carey, offensive tackle (Miami Dolphins)*
Vince Wilfork, nose tackle (New England Patriots)*+&
Seventh round
Darrell McClover, linebacker (New York Jets)
Alfonso Marshall, cornerback (Chicago Bears)
Carlos Joseph, offensive tackle (San Diego Chargers)
2005 NFL Draft
First round
Antrel Rolle, safety (Arizona Cardinals)*+
Second round
Roscoe Parrish, wide receiver (Buffalo Bills)#
Third round
Frank Gore, running back (San Francisco 49ers)*+
Sixth round
Chris Myers, offensive guard (Denver Broncos)*+
2006 NFL draft
First round
Kelly Jennings, cornerback (Seattle Seahawks)*
Second round
Rocky McIntosh, linebacker (Washington Redskins)*
Third round
Rashad Butler, offensive tackle (Carolina Panthers)#
Fourth round
Leon Williams, linebacker (Cleveland Browns)*
Orien Harris, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh Steelers)#
Fifth round
Marcus Maxey, cornerback (Kansas City Chiefs)
*started at least one NFL season
#started at least one NFL game
+Pro Bowl
&All-Pro
^Pro Football Hall of Fame
2017 Alabama
2018 NFL Draft
First round
Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety (Miami Dolphins)*+&
Daron Payne, defensive tackle (Washington Redskins)*
Rashaan Evans, linebacker (Tennessee Titans)*
Calvin Ridley, wide receiver (Atlanta Falcons)*
Third round
Ronnie Harrison, safety (Jacksonville Jaguars)*
Fourth round
Da'Shawn Hand, defensive tackle (Detroit Lions)#
Anthony Averett, cornerback (Baltimore Ravens)#
Fifth round
JK Scott, punter (Green Bay Packers)*
Sixth round
Shaun Dion Hamilton, linebacker (Washington Redskins)#
Bradley Bozeman, offensive guard (Baltimore Ravens)*
Seventh round
Bo Scarbrough, running back (Dallas Cowboys)#
Joshua Frazier, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh Steelers)
2019 NFL Draft
First round
Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle (New York Jets)*
Jonah Williams, offensive tackle (Cincinnati Bengals)*
Josh Jacobs, running back (Oakland Raiders)*+
Second round
Irv Smith Jr., tight end (Minnesota Vikings)*
Third round
Damien Harris, running back (New England Patriots)*
Fourth round
Christian Miller, linebacker (Carolina Panthers)
Fifth round
Deionte Thompson, safety (Arizona Cardinals)#
Ross Pierschbacher, offensive guard (Washington Redskins)
Mack Wilson, linebacker (Cleveland Browns)*
Sixth round
Isaiah Buggs, defensive end (Pittsburgh Steelers)#
2020 NFL Draft
First round
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback (Miami Dolphins)#
Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle (Cleveland Browns)*
Henry Ruggs, wide receiver (Las Vegas Raiders)*
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver (Denver Broncos)*
Second round
Xavier McKinney, safety (New York Giants)#
Trevon Diggs, cornerback (Dallas Cowboys)*
Jalen Hurts, quarterback (Philadelphia Eagles)# — drafted after transferring to Oklahoma
Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle (Miami Dolphins)*
Third round
Terrell Lewis, linebacker (Los Angeles Rams)
Anfernee Jennings, linebacker (New England Patriots)#
2021 NFL Draft
Possible first-round picks from 2017 roster
Mac Jones, quarterback
Najee Harris, running back
Alex Leatherwood, offensive tackle
DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
Possible day two picks
Deonte Brown, offensive guard
Dylan Moses, linebacker
Possible day three picks
Miller Forristall, tight end
Thomas Fletcher, long snapper
Joshua McMillon, linebacker
*started at least one NFL season
#started at least one NFL game
+Pro Bowl
&All-Pro