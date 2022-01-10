National title game, Alabama vs. Georgia: Live updates from Indianapolis

Alabama and Georgia will face off tonight for the College Football Playoff championship, and we'll have lots of live updates for you.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central on ESPN.
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will host the game. It's a domed venue, which is a good thing because it's expected to be 19 degrees outside at kickoff.
Check back throughout the day and evening for updates and information about the game.
The betting line
Georgia is a three-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Alabama has been favored in 165 of its last 168 games, dating back to 2009.
Each time Alabama was the underdog in that stretch, it was against Georgia. The Tide is 2-0 so far in those meetings.
Alabama was favored to beat Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Until the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, which Alabama won 41-24, the Crimson Tide was favored in its previous 92 games, which is a record dating to the 1970s. The last time before the SEC game that the Tide wasn't favored was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.) The 72-game streak is the second longest in major college football, again dating back to the 1970s.
Hope has arrived
Have you seen the "Hope" series of videos by SEC Shorts in which an angry Georgia fan rebuffs Hope trying to bestow her favor on the Bulldogs?
The actress who plays her, Hannah Kuykendall has made it to Indy.
Made it. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/SovUCI5KRS— SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) January 10, 2022
Here are the three SEC Shorts videos featuring "Hope" this year.
Former Tide player, coach Croom honored
Former Alabama All-America center and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was picked as part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the selection Monday afternoon.
Croom played center for Alabama in 1971-74. He made All-SEC and All-American in 1974 and won the Jacobs Award as the league's top blocker. He played with the New Orleans Saints in 1975 before returning to Alabama and serving on the Tide staff from 1976-86.
He coached in the NFL in 1987-2003 before becoming Mississippi State's head coach in 2004-08. He then went back to the NFL as an assistant coach before retiring in 2017.
He inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
The College Football Hall of Fame induction is set for Dec. 6.
By the numbers
--This is Alabama's sixth appearance in the College Football Playoff finals in seven years.
--Alabama has a 42-25-4 record against Georgia going into tonight's game, which includes a seven-game win streak. That stretch includes three SEC Championship Game victories and a College Football Playoff championship win.
--Nick Saban is 9-2 against Georgia, including 7-1 at Alabama.
--Georgia's Kirby Smart is 0-4 against Alabama.
--In their last meeting, Alabama beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide has won seven of the last 10 league crowns (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021) and is unbeaten in its last eight SEC Championship Game appearances (2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021).
--Alabama has compiled 11 wins for the 11th straight season. That's the longest in the SEC. The SEC has had four streaks of three seasons with at least 11 victories, including Alabama from 1973-75 and 1977-79, LSU from 2005-07 and South Carolina from 2011-13.
Anderson sacks
Alabama's Will Anderson has 17.5 sacks, which trails only Derrick Thomas in the Tide's single-season leaders.
Thomas had 27 in 1988 and 18 in 1987.
Thomas also holds the record for most tackles for loss in a season, with 39 in 1988.
Anderson is second with 34.5, while Wallace Gilberty was third with 27 in 2007.
Robinson aims for top 10
Alabama running back Brian Robinson has 2,636 rushing yards for his career, which ranks 12th in school history.
No. 11 Dennis Riddle (1994-97) is only nine yards ahead at 2,645. Johnny Musso (1969-71) is 10th at 2,741, which is 105 yards ahead of Robinson.
Robinson also has 29 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Tony Nathan (1975-78) for 10th place. They trail No. 9 Eddie Lacy (2010-12) with 30 and No. 8 Bobby Humphrey (1985-88) with 33.