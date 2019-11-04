First ESPN's College GameDay, then the SEC Network's SEC Nation. Now it appears the latest Game of the Century will get the official presidential stamp of approval Saturday.
President Donald Trump, an administration official confirmed, is expected to attend Saturday's LSU-Alabama that is expected to be the first No. 1-versus-No. 2 regular-season game since the top-ranked Tigers came to Tuscaloosa in 2011.
Sports Illustrated's BamaCentral was first to report Trump's appearance. CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins confirmed the report: "President Trump is currently expected to attend the Alabama-LSU game this Saturday, I'm told," she tweeted Monday afternoon.
Trump has made it a habit of attending major national sporting events of late, visiting Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 27 between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. Trump also made an appearance at this weekend's UFC 244 on Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
This won't be the first Alabama game Trump has attended. The president was also introduced prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium, but left before halftime when the Bulldogs led 13-0. Behind then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide rallied back to win the game 26-23 in overtime.