TUSCALOOSA — From his spot as the team’s deep safety, Jared Mayden’s eyes widened as fellow Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs leapt into the midday sky in front of him.
Diggs, a fourth-year senior like himself, bounced off the Wade Davis Stadium turf and straight into the air, casting a long shadow across 6-foot-5 Mississippi State receiver Osirus Mitchell as he extended his right arm and nearly pulled in a one-handed interception of a 48-yard pass from quarterback Tommy Stevens.
The key word there is “nearly,” as the force of Diggs’ landing butt-first onto the Bulldogs’ team logo at midfield caused the ball to pop free from his grasp.
An audible “awwww” went out around the visiting Alabama section of the stadium before Diggs gathered up the loose ball and ran around with a sheepish smile beneath his facemask.
“I thought he had picked it up, actually, (but) it kind of popped out of his hand,” fellow Tide defensive back Shyheim Carter said Monday. “It definitely stopped a big play. Diggs is an amazing player. He does things like that at practice, so when he went up for the ball and grabbed it, it was something he had done in practice before.”
That made the missed opportunity all the more frustrating.
“I don’t think he was more disappointed than me. I was looking straight at him, like he was right in front of me,” Mayden recalled. “So when I (saw) him go up with one hand — he’s really been trying to do it the whole season ... to catch a one-handed interception — I thought he had it. So when he dropped it, I felt sick for him."
Although it went down as little more than a pass breakup, Diggs’ near-interception was the highlight moment from a bounce-back defensive effort in the 38-7 win Saturday.
Especially for Alabama’s much-maligned secondary, which was torched for a season-worst 393 passing yards the week before to No. 1 LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow. That was the most passing yards a Crimson Tide defense has surrendered since Clemson and Deshaun Watson dropped 420 in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end of the 2016 season.
But outside of a 75-yard scoring drive on the team’s second series, which was aided by a 15-yard roughing penalty on a third-down sack by senior defensive Raekwon Davis, Mississippi State was limited to 210 yards of total offense, including just 82 yards passing — the fewest allowed since Duke produced 97 passing yards in the season-opener.
"That's what we expect, I'm pretty sure that's what fans expect, alumni expect. That's the Alabama standard of defense,” Mayden said. “Outside of the second drive, they didn't score again. That's the example that this Alabama defense has been trying to show everybody."
Stevens struggled in his return as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, completing just 12 of 21 passes for 82 yards and one interception courtesy of Tide freshman linebacker Shane Lee on his first throw of the game. In fact, Stevens had just two passes go for longer than 10 yards, with a 19-yard dump-off to running back Kylin Hill on the first play after Davis’ roughing penalty, and a game-long 30-yard completion to tight end Farrod Green midway through the third to cross midfield for just the third time in the game.
“I thought our secondary did a really good job of having the right eye control to play the plays for the most part,” head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “I think we matched up on their players a little bit better.”
Those individual matchups were key, with Alabama’s starting secondary of Carter, Diggs, Mayden, sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and junior safety Xavier McKinney combining on 25 tackles and four pass breakups.
Mitchell, Mississippi State’s leading receiver coming into the week, was held without a catch for just the second time all season, while senior Steven Guidry led all MSU receivers with only three receptions for 18 yards.
“You know, we were definitely there on every pass. I felt like there was no open receiver at no point just from what I seen,” Mayden said. “And then also, I feel like we improved on tackling. The gang tackling was there, our individual tackling was there. So, I feel like those are the highs from the Mississippi State game.”
