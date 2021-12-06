Mark Edwards: Alabama's Bryce Young will head to New York as one of four Heisman finalists

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and according to betting sites across the board, he's the favorite to win college football's most storied individual award.
The finalists were announced Monday night on ESPN by 2011 winner Robert Griffin III. Young will be joined in New York City for the announcement by Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
ESPN will broadcast Saturday's announcement of the winner at 7 p.m.
Young has thrown for 4,322 yards for Alabama as a sophomore, which is only 178 yards behind the school record Mac Jones set last year. Young's 43 touchdown passes are tied for the school record with the total Tua Tagovailoa put up in 2018.
His 314 pass completions broke Jones' record from last year. His 462 pass attempts are tied with the mark John Parker Wilson set in 2007.
He set the yardage record for a single game when he passed for 559 yards against Tennessee, passing the mark of 484 that Scott Hunter set way back in 1969.
Young's best performance might've come in Saturday's 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia ranked first in the nation allowing only 6.9 points a game. That figure is now 9.5 points a game, which still leads the nation.
In that backdrop, Young threw for 421 yards, including 281 in the first half alone. He also completed three touchdown passes while running for one.
Alabama has had three Heisman Trophy winners, but none played quarterback: running back Mark Ingram in 2009, running back Derrick Henry in 2015 and wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.