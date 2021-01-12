Mac Jones on his future: 'Obviously there's decisions to be made'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After a record-setting season that produced a national championship, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones isn't saying if he'll return next season.
Jones is a redshirt junior, and this past season, he threw for a school-record 4,500 yards, which ranks second to LSU's Joe Burrow in Southeastern Conference history. Jones threw for 464 yards in Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State, which is a College Football Playoff record, breaking the mark of 463 that Burrow set last year. Jones also threw five touchdown passes.
CBS Sports has Jones as the third quarterback selected, if he makes himself eligible for the NFL draft.
"Obviously, there's decisions to be made," Jones said after Monday's game. "I'm going to make the best decision for me and my family. I put myself, I'm blessed to put myself in a position to do either one, come back or hopefully go to the NFL. We'll discuss that this week and see what my plan is."
Alabama coach Nick Saban said he thinks Jones has a bright future.
"We'll actually talk about that sometime here in the next day or two," Saban said. "He has already graduated. He already has a master's degree. He certainly had a great year."
Jones arrived at Alabama as a three-star recruit in the same class as Tua Tagovailoa, now the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback. He didn't get a chance to play much until near the end of last year when Tagovailoa got hurt.
"I think it's a lesson for a lot of people out there to look at how important it is to emphasize your development because each year Mac was here, he actually said to me on the stage last night when we were getting the championship trophy, he said, 'Can you believe this, from a scout team quarterback to winning a national championship?'
"But I think sometimes people aren't willing to make the kind of sacrifices that you have to make to go through that kind of development to eventually become the kind of player Mac has become."
He wasn't completely healthy for Monday's game, which could be his last at Alabama.
"I had a really bad bone bruise, which I don't know, they thought maybe something worse had happened," Jones said. "We did the X-rays and stuff and everything is good. I'll probably be really sore, black and blue, but just happy to be able to finish out the game.
"I mean, a lot of guys out there were kind of limping around. That just shows we wanted to finish strong for Alabama."