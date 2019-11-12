TUSCALOOSA — Once all the usual postgame coach-speak was through, the silence that permeated Alabama’s usually rowdy Bryant-Denny Stadium locker room hit senior defensive end Raekwon Davis like brick wall.
Describing the scene following Saturday’s 46-41 loss to LSU, Davis said, "Quiet, I mean, quiet — a lot of sad faces,”
It was the Crimson Tide’s first home loss in the last five seasons — since a strangely similar shootout loss to Ole Miss on Sept.19, 2015 — and snapped a streak of 31 straight home victories.
For most inside that locker room — including the 6-foot-7, 312-pound Davis — Saturday night was the first loss they ever experienced inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“It was pretty quiet, (but) we always had our heads up,” sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II said Monday. “It was a loss, but it won’t affect us the rest of the season.”
The silence Saturday night stood in direct contrast to the incensed scene eight years earlier when a second-ranked Crimson Tide suffered an inversely-unique 9-6 overtime loss to No. 1 LSU on Nov. 5, 2011.
The anger and frustration of an opportunity lost sparked a fury within the Alabama players throughout the room that night, including receiver Marquis Maze audibly venting his anger with a guttural yell.
“Everybody was (ticked) off,” former Alabama defensive back Will Lowery told the Montgomery Advertiser last week. “Because I think we knew at the time that we were the better team, and we were really ticked off because we had an opportunity to prove it and show everybody, and keep control of our own destiny, and we didn’t do it.
“We came up short, we didn’t play a great game, we had the opportunity right there in front of us and we let it slip through our hands.”
That year, Alabama eventually got another chance. About a month later, a highly-motivated Tide delivered sweet revenge with a dominating 21-0 shutout of the top-ranked Tigers to lift the coaches poll's crystal football trophy in New Orleans.
“Man, there was nobody in the world that could’ve shown up in New Orleans that year and beaten us,” Lowery said. “We were so ready for that game and so ready to prove that we were the better team. … There was nothing that was going to stop us that night in the rematch.”
The ability to respond to some sort of adversity is a quality all of Nick Saban’s previous five national championship teams featured, and something he believes can be what ultimately defines an individual team’s legacy.
In fact, the last two times Alabama went through the regular season undefeated (2016 and 2018), it lost in the College Football Playoff national championship game to Clemson, including last year’s 44-16 stunner in California.
Only Alabama’s infamous 2009 national title squad — the first under Saban — has finished the season undefeated, while the last four other championship-winning Crimson Tide teams (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017) rebounded from regular-season losses.
“It takes a very unique team to go undefeated, I think that’s why you’ve seen (Alabama) only have one of those teams (under Saban),” Lowery said. “It’s so difficult to do that, and it’s even harder now when we’re expected to (win) every week. … It also takes a very special mindset to be able to respond to those loses. It does take the weight off of your shoulders from being undefeated, which I think is a lot of the reason Alabama has responded well in those situations.”
So, while the four playoff spots are still undetermined, a loss by previously-unbeaten Penn State last Saturday coupled with big games ahead for several potential one-loss roadblocks like Georgia (against Auburn this Saturday and likely LSU in the SEC Championship Game) and the winner of the likely Pac-12 title game between Oregon and Utah creates a glimmer of hope.
And if Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) can win out, including an Iron Bowl victory at Auburn on Nov. 30, there’s still an outside shot for the Tide to do what it did in 2017 — and 2011, of course — and sneak back into the Playoff fold for a chance to win another national title.
“Of course it was a wakeup call for us, and we know that,” McKinney said of Saturday’s loss. “We don’t think it’s over yet, so we’re just going to try to get better. We’re just worried about us right now. That’s all we can do, worry about us and worry about getting better, which we will do. Next week we’ll be better I promise you that.”
Contact Montgomery Advertiser sports reporter Alex Byington at abyington@montgome.gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @_AlexByington.