LATE, GREAT FINISH: Tide shuts down Wolverines in second half

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mac Jones and Jerry Jeudy started the New Year’s Day fireworks early, but it was Alabama’s young defense that settled down and pitched a second-half shutout to hold off Michigan in Wednesday’s 35-16 win in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The Crimson Tide (11-2) racked up 480 yards of total offense, including outgaining the Wolverines 275-109 in total yards in the second half to pull away after Michigan led 16-14 going into halftime.
Jones, starting his fourth career game in place of injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, paced the Crimson Tide offense with 327 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-25 passing, with 204 of those yards coming courtesy of Jeudy, including an 85-yard touchdown on Alabama’s first offensive play of the game.
Meanwhile, fellow junior Najee Harris carried the offensive load on the ground – especially in the second half – with 136 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard score with 26 seconds left to seal the victory.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win over Michigan (9-4):
1. Young Tide defense settles down for second-half shutout.
Alabama started Wednesday’s game without six projected preseason starters on defense, five of whom were within its defensive front seven.
In their place, the Crimson Tide have relied on talented but inexperienced youth that have often left a lot to be desired.
That was certainly the case in the first half when Michigan piled up 286 total yards in the first half, including 135 rushing yards to build a 16-14 lead at the break after a 57-yard field goal by kicker Quinn Nordin just before halftime.
But that all changed over the final 30 minutes as Alabama simplified things defensively and held the Wolverines to just 109 total yards in the second half, including just 20 in the entire fourth quarter.
2. Concussion takes out Ruggs.
Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is among several Crimson Tide juniors that elected to play Wednesday while still weighing their professional options.
That decision was brought up repeatedly as the speedy Ruggs remained motionless on his back after landing hard head-first into the turf on a diving incompletion midway through the third quarter.
Minutes later, an unsteady Ruggs had to be helped off the field by trainers. He went straight to the team medical tent with what appeared to be concussion-like symptoms. After a few minutes, Ruggs emerged from the tent and walked to Alabama’s locker room flanked by trainers for further evaluation.
Ruggs finished with two receptions for 27 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run on the second play of the third quarter to set up a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jones to fellow junior DeVonta Smith for a 21-16 lead 1½ minutes into the second half.
3. Tide’s kicking curse means perfection for opponents.
While Alabama’s kicking situation continues to cause Crimson Tide fans heart palpitations, opposing teams have found much better luck in that department.
Nordin’s 57-yard field goal was the 20th consecutive field goal made by opposing kickers against Alabama this season as opponents remained perfect on the season.
Nordin also had field goals of 36 and 42 yards in the first- and second-quarter to keep Alabama in striking range before his go-ahead 57-yarder just before the half.
Alex Byington in the Montgomery Advertiser's Alabama beat reporter. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.