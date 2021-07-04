KITE TAKES FLIGHT: Anniston star chooses football, Alabama

Antonio Kite’s journey from young basketball phenom his community couldn’t wait to see in high school to football prospect his state can’t wait to see in college is complete.
The rising Anniston senior defensive back announced minutes ago via social media today his commitment to play football for Alabama.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kite chose Alabama over finalists Tennessee, Central Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.
"I felt at home, and the coaches showed me love," Kite said by phone, after his announcement. "I really feel like they were true. They don't tell no lies."
Kite’s commitment means more than choice of school for football. It also means his choice of sport. Kite said he has no plans to play basketball in college.
Kite returned to football as a junior in 2020, after a two-year absence. Playing cornerback then safety, he intercepted six passes.
He showed out with measurables and more as a defensive back. He’s taller than 6-feet and has elite athleticism, smarts and a willingness to play physically.
Major college offers started rolling in last November, and an athlete known previously as a basketball standout suddenly had more options.
With a right coaching, a 6-2 defensive back has more professional prospects than a 6-2 guard, even with Kite’s ubiquitous and star-quality skills.
One season of football made Kite a first-team selection for the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state team.
Then he reached the pinnacle as a high school basketball player, teaming with transfer standout and long-time friend Malcolm Carlisle to lead Anniston to a 4A state basketball title, Anniston’s first since 2009.
The Bulldogs got over the top after losses in the Northeast Regional finals two years in a row. Kite was a first-team all-state pick and 4A player of the year. It was his third all-state selection.
The talk-of-the-town middle-schooler became the varsity hope of his billing after lighting up area gyms with his flare and flip-switch dominance. His Division I basketball offers included Alabama.
Kite will, of course, play his senior high school basketball season. Those skills, however, will stay in his high school locker and in the memories of a wowed hometown.
He’ll become a football prospect for a legendary college program enjoying one of its greatest runs, having won six national titles under Nick Saban to match the six it won under Bear Bryant.
His slight-of-hand drives will give way to getting his hands on opponents’ passes. He’ll do it under Saban, a former defensive back who has placed several players at those positions in the NFL.