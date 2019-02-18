Jacksonville State gave up nine runs in the first two innings and fell 13-2 at Alabama on Monday.
The Gamecocks (2-2) used seven different pitchers in the loss, but Alabama did most of its damage against starter Alex London (1 1/3 innings, five earned runs) and reliever Austin Brewster (2/3 inning, four earned runs). Jacksonville State will play again Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a three-game series at Jacksonville University.
Four to know
--Cole Frederick was limited to one hit in the three-game home series with North Alabama on Friday and Saturday that opened the season, but he went 2-for-3 against the Crimson Tide. He singled in the first inning and eventually scored on Taylor Craven's sacrifice fly. In the third, he singled home Tre Kirklin.
--Two pitchers who shined Monday were Isaiah Magwood and Cody Willingham. Magwood, the planned Saturday starter in JSU's weekend series rotation, worked one inning, struck out two, walked one and didn't allow a hit. Willingham pitched two hitless innings and struck out three.
--Nic Gaddis was 2-for-4 with a double and is hitting .333 for the season.
--Kirklin was 1-for-4 with a double. His season average is now .312. Devin Brown was 1-for-2 with a single. Kirklin, Gaddis, Frederick and Brown accounted for all six of JSU's hits.