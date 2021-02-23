JSU baseball: Gamecocks fall, but Peppers gets it done out of the bullpen

Jacksonville State fell to Alabama at home Tuesday night 5-2, but Gamecocks freshman Jake Peppers showed again he's a bright spot through the season's first week.
A freshman out of Geraldine High School, he pitched 2⅓ innings to close out the game for JSU (1-3) and struck out four, walked one and didn't give up a hit. He also didn't allow a run when he worked 2⅓ innings Sunday against Tennessee Tech.
Four to know
—Isaiah Magwood started for JSU and pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run. Alex Luigs (0-1) pitched 2⅔ innings and allowed four runs.
—Tre Kirklin hit a solo home run for JSU. Isaac Alexander went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Carson Crowe was 1-for-4 with a run.
—Jacksonville State will play again Friday and Saturday at home against Valparaiso. Friday's single game is set for 4 p.m., while Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
—Alabama is ranked No. 22 and improved to 4-0. Sam Praytor hit a two-run homer, and Peyton Wilson had a solo shot.