Heisman Trophy: Tide's Smith is the favorite, but he's not getting caught up in the hype

For now, the possibility of winning the Heisman Trophy is a ho-hum moment for Alabama's DeVonta Smith.
Listed by Vegasinsider.com as a substantial favorite to win the award, Smith isn't getting wrapped up in the hype.
"Right now, I'm not really worried about the Heisman Trophy," Smith said during a video conference with reporters Monday afternoon. "I'm just trying to come in with the team this weekend, just look forward to getting on to the game plan for Ohio State."
That could change Tuesday night when the Heisman winner is announced. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast the ceremony at 6. Because of COVID-19 protocols, it will be a virtual presentation, rather than the traditional ceremony in New York City.
Smith is one of two Alabama players to make the list of finalists. Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones is a finalist along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. According to the Heisman Trophy Trust, Alabama running back Najee Harris was fifth in the voting.
Asked about Smith and Jones making the list of finalists, Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II said, "They're probably not as excited as we are, but as a team we're very excited for them. They deserve it. A very prestigious award. They worked hard for it. We're just excited for it tomorrow. Whoever wins it, we're going to be happy for him."
The Associated Press already has honored Smith as its player of the year.
He leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). He is third in total touchdowns (22) behind Harris (27) and Iowa State's Breece Hall (23).
In SEC history, Smith has the sixth-most catches (223), second-most receiving yards (3,750) and most touchdown receptions (43).
"I'm really happy for all players that have a chance to be recognized," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "It's always great, and you always love it when your players get recognition."
Saban continued: "But, there's a lot of players on our team that have done a great job all year that are not going to receive recognition, and I think that's a lesson in life, because sometimes you do great things in life and you don't get recognized for it, but you have to kind of satisfy yourself in knowing that you did your best to be the best you could be."