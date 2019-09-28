TUSCALOOSA — Even amid a somewhat inconsistent offensive effort Saturday, Tua Tagovailoa still continued to shine, and further cemented himself as the most productive quarterback in Alabama history.
The Crimson Tide southpaw threw for a program-record six touchdowns as part of a 418-yard day to go along with another score on the ground in leading No. 2 Alabama in Saturday’s 59-31 rout of Ole Miss.
Tagovailoa's seven total touchdowns Saturday allowed him to pass former Tide quarterback AJ McCarron as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown responsibility with 85. Tagovailoa entered the game Saturday with 78 for his career after amassing 18 (17 passing and one rushing) through the first four games this season. McCarron finished his Alabama career with 80 total touchdowns through 2010-13.
"I don't think it says too much about me, I think it says a lot about the guys I'm surrounded by," Tagovailoa said, repeatedly deflecting any individual attention. "Those are the guys that make me look good, those are the guys that make plays for me. It's really those guys."
Tagovailoa managed to share his record-breaking performance with fellow junior receiver DeVonta Smith, who hauled in a career-high 11 catches for an Alabama-record 274 receiving yards and SEC-record tying five touchdowns Saturday.
"Him and Smitty definitely looked in the zone (today)," sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle said of both. "Their preparation throughout the week was really good, so I think that kind of paid off."
Even Tagovailoa's own teammates couldn't believe some of the numbers.
"That's crazy," junior center Chris Owens said shaking his head. "He's just special. And the thing that I like about him the most is he's never satisfied. He could throw eight touchdowns in a game and he'd find something he needs to do better, or that we need to do better as an offense. Having someone like that who's really talented but never satisfied just makes everyone else want to improve their game as well."
The Crimson Tide enters the first of its two bye weeks this week before meeting Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in College Station on Oct. 12. The other bye, as usual, is prior to Alabama’s annual showdown with No. 4 LSU in Tuscaloosa on No. 9.
1. Special teams a mixed bag Saturday.
Alabama’s special teams remained a mixed bag of good and just plain head-scratching efforts Saturday, especially from an inconsistent kicking game.
With true freshman kicker Will Reichard out with a hip flexor, sophomore Joseph Bulovas was just 1-of-2 on field goals Saturday. Bulovas nailed his first field goal from 36 yards after Alabama’s offense stalled five minutes into the second quarter, but couldn’t keep it going as a 29-yard attempt with 5:53 left in the third quarter bounced off the right upright for no score.
Sophomore punter Skyler DeLong punted twice for 60 yards, but had a 23-yarder on his first attempt that led to a 33-yard field goal to put Ole Miss ahead 10-7 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
That compounded a rough start on special teams as splashy sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle muffed his first punt return opportunity that Ole Miss' A.J. Finley’s recovered at the Alabama 30. Seven plays later, Rebels freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee walked into the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 less than 5 minutes into the game.
Waddle ultimately made up for that mistake with a pair of 29-yard punt returns in the second half, but his head coach was still stewing over the early miscue.
"All in all, I was really pleased with the way we played on special teams. But you have to get possession of the ball when they're punting the ball to us, that's the No. 1 thing," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "You have to get possession of the ball. That's a big field position change when you muff a punt, and that's something we'll continue to work on."
Alabama’s special teams managed to redeem itself somewhat later when sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho got a hand on an Ole Miss’ punt following second-half 3-and-out and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to go ahead 52-17 with 5:29 remaining in the third.
2. Deonte Brown gets worked in after serving suspension.
Upon returning from his suspension, Deonte Brown found his way back into the rotation within the Crimson Tide’s offensive line Saturday.
Brown, a 338-pound redshirt junior who started five games in SEC play last season, missed the first four games this season while serving the remainder of his six-game suspension levied by the NCAA before last season’s College Football Playoff.
Brown entered at left guard with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter and closed out the first half there, and then saw time at right guard in place junior starter Landon Dickerson midway through the third quarter.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday that the plan was to get Brown into Saturday’s game, “probably at both guard positions at some point just to get … some kind of evaluation on him.”
“(Brown is a) very talented guy because he’s a very good athlete, he’s got great balance and body control, and he’s probably the most powerful, explosive guy that we have on the whole offensive line,” Saban said. “When he played for us last year, he played very well at times. Some inconsistency because he was an inexperienced player. … He’s always a guy that we’ve struggled to keep him in shape, to get his weight where it needs to be so he could sustain his performance.”
With Alabama on bye this coming week before traveling to Texas A&M on Oct. 12, it’ll be interesting to see whether Brown can work his way into the first-team line.
3. Ruggs recovers from scary non-contact injury.
Henry Ruggs III suffered a non-contact hip pointer with 8:33 left in the first quarter when he appeared to slow up after exploding off the line one play after an 11-yard reception over the middle in which he appeared to land awkwardly on his left side.
Over the next 12 or so minutes of game time, Ruggs made several trips in and out of the team’s medical tent, occasionally working out his injured hip on a stationary bike, before ultimately returning to the field with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter.
"He did come back in the game but we decided not to play him any more," Saban said. "He'll probably be sore for a few days but we don't think it's an issue long term."
Alabama tried to get Ruggs involved upon his return, but Tagovailoa overthrew the speedy wideout on a pair of second-quarter touchdown targets before halftime. Ruggs finished with the single 11-yard reception in the game.
