HE IS the MAN: Alabama's DeVonta Smith takes college football's biggest award

DeVonta Smith became Alabama's third Heisman Trophy winner tonight when he accepted college football's biggest individual award.
Smith follows running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). Smith also is the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
Smith received 447 first-place votes and 1,856 total points. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was second with 222 first-place votes and 1,187 points, followed by Mac Jones (138, 1,130), Florida's Kyle Trask (61, 737) and Alabama's Najee Harris (16, 216).
Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). He is third in total touchdowns (22) behind Harris (27) and Iowa State's Breece Hall (23).
In SEC history, Smith has the sixth-most catches (223), second-most receiving yards (3,750) and most touchdown receptions (43).
Full text of DeVonta Smith's acceptance speech:
First off, I would like to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible. I congratulate all the finalists. Just to be in this situation with you guys, y'all are great athletes, and just to be a part of something like this is truly a blessing.
I want to thank my family, my mom, my dad, just everything that y'all taught me to mold me into the young man I am today. I want to thank my mentor, Vincent Sanders. Without you I wouldn't be where I am today, just from the rise to taking me places that I want to visit, just to doing things and just helping me get to where I am.
I want to thank Coach Saban for giving me the opportunity to come play at the University of Alabama. I thank Coach Wiggins, my receiver coach, just for helping me day in and day out, watching film, making me a better player.
I thank my teammates. With team success comes individual success, so without y'all, I wouldn't be where I am today, winning this award. And just to all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest.
I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you'll get where you want to be.
I would like to thank Jeff Allen and the athletic training staff here for giving me all the resources to continue playing this game, to keeping me healthy so I can go out there and do the things that I like to do.
I thank our president, Dr. Bill, and our athletic director, Mr. Byrne, just for being here and making everything possible with COVID going on and giving us a chance to play this season. Thank you. Roll Tide!