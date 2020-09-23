Former Oxford star makes first-team preseason All-SEC; Tide is preseason pick to win league

In a preseason poll of media, former Oxford High standout K.J. Britt was picked to earn All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors this season.
Britt is a senior linebacker for Auburn. Last season, Britt was third on the team with 69 tackles, including 10 stops for loss. He had 2.5 sacks.
This weekend, Britt was picked by his Auburn teammates to serve as a team captain this year, along with Big Kat Bryant, Shaun Shivers and Bo Nix.
Alabama had 13 players make the preseason All-SEC list, including eight on the first team. LSU had 10 and Georgia nine. Auburn had seven.
In the team poll, Alabama was picked to win the SEC championship this season. The Crimson Tide received 77 of 96 first-place votes. Georgia and LSU tied for second with seven votes each.
Florida was picked to win the SEC East Division.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in parenthesis
EASTERN DIVISION
1. Florida (53) - 624
2. Georgia (43), 613
3. Tennessee, 434
4. Kentucky, 405
5. South Carolina, 287
6. Missouri, 224
7. Vanderbilt, 101
WESTERN DIVISION
1. Alabama (86), 660
2. LSU (8), 489
3. Auburn, 488
4. Texas A&M (2), 454
T5. Ole Miss, 238
T5. Mississippi State, 238
7. Arkansas, 121
SEC CHAMPION
1. Alabama, 77
T2. Georgia, 7
T2.LSU, 7
4.Florida, 5
2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB, Kyle Trask, Florida
RB, Najee Harris, Alabama
RB, Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR, DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE, Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL, Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL, Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OL, Landon Young, Kentucky
C, Drake Jackson, Kentucky
Second Team
QB, Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB, Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB, Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR, George Pickens, Georgia
WR, Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE, Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL, Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL, Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL, Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL, Ed Ingram, LSU
C, Trey Hill, Georgia
Third Team
QB, Mac Jones, Alabama
RB, Zamir White, Georgia
RB, Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR, Seth Williams, Auburn
WR, Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE, Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL, Austin Deculus, LSU
OL, Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
OL, Evan Neal, Alabama
OL, Wanya Morris, Tennessee
C, Landon Dickerson, Alabama
DEFENSE
First Team
DL, Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL, LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL, Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL, Malik Herring, Georgia
LB, Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB, K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB, Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB, Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB, Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB, Jacoby Stevens, LSU
Second Team
DL, Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL, Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
DL, Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL, Zachary Carter, Florida
LB, Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
LB, Monty Rice, Georgia
LB, Jabril Cox, LSU
DB, Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB, Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB, Marco Wilson, Florida
DB, Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
Third Team
DL, Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL, Glen Logan, LSU
DL, Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL, DJ Dale, Alabama
LB, Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB, Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB, Boogie Watson, Kentucky
DB, Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB, Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB, Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
DB, Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB, Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P, Max Duffy, Kentucky
PK, Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
RS, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team
P, Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK, Cade York, LSU
RS, Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Third Team
P, Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK, Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
AP, Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
* - Indicates a tie