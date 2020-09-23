You have permission to edit this article.
Former Oxford star makes first-team preseason All-SEC; Tide is preseason pick to win league

K.J. Britt

Big Kat Bryant (1), Shaun Shivers (8), Bo Nix (10) and K.J. Britt (33) were voted captains for the season Saturday by their team mates. AU FB night practice on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

In a preseason poll of media, former Oxford High standout K.J. Britt was picked to earn All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors this season.

Britt is a senior linebacker for Auburn. Last season, Britt was third on the team with 69 tackles, including 10 stops for loss. He had 2.5 sacks.

This weekend, Britt was picked by his Auburn teammates to serve as a team captain this year, along with Big Kat Bryant, Shaun Shivers and Bo Nix.

Alabama had 13 players make the preseason All-SEC list, including eight on the first team. LSU had 10 and Georgia nine. Auburn had seven.

In the team poll, Alabama was picked to win the SEC championship this season. The Crimson Tide received 77 of 96 first-place votes. Georgia and LSU tied for second with seven votes each.

Florida was picked to win the SEC East Division.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in parenthesis

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43), 613

3. Tennessee, 434

4. Kentucky, 405

5. South Carolina, 287

6. Missouri, 224

7. Vanderbilt, 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86), 660

2. LSU (8), 489

3. Auburn, 488

4. Texas A&M (2), 454

T5. Ole Miss, 238

T5. Mississippi State, 238

7. Arkansas, 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama, 77

T2. Georgia, 7

T2.LSU, 7

4.Florida, 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB, Kyle Trask, Florida

RB, Najee Harris, Alabama

RB, Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR, DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE, Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL, Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL, Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL, Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL, Landon Young, Kentucky

C, Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second Team

QB, Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB, Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB, Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR, George Pickens, Georgia

WR, Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE, Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL, Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL, Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL, Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL, Ed Ingram, LSU

C, Trey Hill, Georgia

Third Team

QB, Mac Jones, Alabama

RB, Zamir White, Georgia

RB, Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR, Seth Williams, Auburn

WR, Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE, Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL, Austin Deculus, LSU

OL, Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL, Evan Neal, Alabama

OL, Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C, Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First Team

DL, Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL, LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL, Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL, Malik Herring, Georgia

LB, Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB, K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB, Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB, Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB, Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB, Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second Team

DL, Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL, Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL, Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL, Zachary Carter, Florida

LB, Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB, Monty Rice, Georgia

LB, Jabril Cox, LSU

DB, Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB, Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB, Marco Wilson, Florida

DB, Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third Team

DL, Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL, Glen Logan, LSU

DL, Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL, DJ Dale, Alabama

LB, Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB, Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB, Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB, Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB, Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB, Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB, Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB, Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P, Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK, Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP, Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team

P, Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK, Cade York, LSU

RS, Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third Team

P, Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK, Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP, Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie

