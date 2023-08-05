Former Alabama, NFL star Jalston Fowler visits Oxford for autographs, pictures with fans

OXFORD — Former Alabama star running back Jalston Fowler appeared at Hooligan Harley-Davidson in Oxford on Saturday for autographs and photos with fans.
The meet and greet was a part of Hooligan’s Ride with the Tide event. Fans had the chance to meet Fowler and talked to him about his accomplishments at Alabama and in the NFL.
Fowler played for Nick Saban from 2010-2014 where he was a part of two national championship teams in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, Alabama and Fowler defeated LSU 21-0 in the national title game, and in 2012, the Tide rolled over Notre Dame 42-14 for another championship.
“It’s hard work, man,” said Fowler, who rushed for 738 yards, gained 150 receiving and scored 12 combined touchdowns at Alabama. “Coach Saban is a straight forward guy. He wants everything done by the book, and just being there at Bama, it’s like a brotherhood and he’s the head. Like he’s your dad, he just wants you to do everything right. He preaches perfection.
“He’s a great coach, and it was a great atmosphere just being at Alabama.”
Fowler was also a part of a few SEC championship teams at Alabama. The Tide defeated Georgia 32-28 in 2012 and downed Missouri 42-13 in 2014.
“Even when the players leave, they hold each other accountable,” Fowler said. “They expect us to win and we want to win and we know it’s the tradition to keep winning. That’s all Coach Saban preaches is to win and do your best. Like I said, he’s a perfectionist. He wants everything done dang near perfect.
“If you can’t give him that, he’s not going to accept it. He’s going to push you until you get it right.”
Fowler stated that the “legends” of the program such as Joe Namath, Trent Richardson, Dont’a Hightower, Rolando McClain, and more will still hold the current players on the roster accountable far after their Alabama football careers are over.
Along with being a winner at Alabama, Fowler made a career for himself in the NFL. In the 2015 NFL draft, Fowler was taken in the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans with the 108th overall pick of the draft.
“It was a dream come true,” Fowler said. “That’s what I wanted to do my whole life as a kid. As far as I can remember, 3 , 4 years old, saying, ‘I want to be an NFL football player.’ For it to come to fruition is a dream come true. That was one of the happiest moments of my life besides my kids.”
Fowler’s best stint professionally was in 2015-2017 with the Titans. He played in 42 games, accumulated 20 rushing yards on 10 carries, and scored two rushing touchdowns while averaging 2.0 yards an attempt.
Fowler also had 58 yards on six catches with one touchdown. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons before ending his NFL career with the Titans in 2018.
“It didn’t end like I wanted to on my terms,” Fowler said. “I was just happy for them to give me an opportunity, to give me a chance to fulfill my dream. I feel like if I could go back and do it different, I’d definitely go a little harder and do a lot more stuff that I was supposed to do, that I didn’t do.”
One memory Fowler said he often gets asked about regarding his time at Alabama playing for Coach Saban is a moment when the two of them got into an argument at practice. He said that both him and Coach Saban apologized to one another in front of the team. He also mentioned how his teammates and Saban called him by his longtime nickname “Nudie.”
“Everybody likes to hear the story when me and Coach Saban had an argument on the field,” Fowler said. “People just eat that up all the time. I think Jonathan Allen was talking about it on a podcast with somebody. When he talked to him he was like, ‘The only person I ever heard Coach Saban apologize to is Nudie.’”
“They talk about that all the time. People wanting to know the backstory behind that. That’s about the fondest story that I have.”