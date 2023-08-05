 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Alabama, NFL star Jalston Fowler visits Oxford for autographs, pictures with fans

Jalston Fowler

Former Alabama standout Jalston Fowler with his Crimson Tide championship rings.

 By Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Former Alabama star running back Jalston Fowler appeared at Hooligan Harley-Davidson in Oxford on Saturday for autographs and photos with fans.

The meet and greet was a part of Hooligan’s Ride with the Tide event. Fans had the chance to meet Fowler and talked to him about his accomplishments at Alabama and in the NFL.