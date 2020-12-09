Former Alabama football coach Ray Perkins dies at 79

Former Alabama football coach Ray Perkins died this morning in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Saban, the current head coach, confirmed reports of Perkins' death on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference with reporters this morning.
After football legend Bear Bryant retired, Perkins was named his successor in December 1982. Perkins was head coach of the New York Giants when Alabama tapped him to follow Bryant. Perkins coached Alabama for four years and compiled a 32-15-1 record.
He also served as athletics director and was the last in school history to serve as AD and head football coach at the same time.
Although he appeared on the verge of leading Alabama to better days, he left to coach the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 1986 season. He eventually moved back to Tuscaloosa in 2018.
Perkins was born in Petal, Miss., on Dec. 6, 1941 -- the day before the Pearl Harbor attack. He played at Alabama in 1964-66 under Bryant and with the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1967-71.
He was an assistant coach at Mississippi State (1973), the New England Patriors (1974-77) and San Diego Chargers (1978) before taking over the Giants in 1979.
During 1981 with the Giants, a reporter asked Perkins would he be interested in the Alabama job when Bryant retired.
"I would walk to Tuscaloosa," Perkins answered. "I would walk to Tuscaloosa for that opportunity."
After the was dismissed by the Bucs 13 games into the 1990 season, he also was head coach at Arkansas State in 1992, compiling a 2-9 record.
He was offensive coordinator for the Patriots in 1993-96 and the Oakland Raiders in 1997. He was an assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns in 1999-2000. He served as head coach at Jones County (Miss.) Junior College in 2012-13.
While in professional football hired future NFL head coaches Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Richard Williamson and Romeo Crennel. He also hired eventual Alabama head coaches Mike Shula and Mike DuBose.
Comments about Perkins:
Nick Saban, Alabama football coach
“Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity. Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lisa, and his children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby.”
Greg Byrne, Alabama athletics director
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins. Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of. Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lisa, and children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby, extended family and friends during this time.”
Stuart R. Bell, University of Alabama president
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ray Perkins. Ray was a great ambassador for The University of Alabama and we will be forever grateful for his impact on the Capstone.”