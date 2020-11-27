Football recruiting: Alabama offers Anniston's Kite (update)

One season of varsity football has netted Anniston’s Antonio Kite big-time football offers to go with all of his basketball offers.
Alabama becomes the latest school to join the fray for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, Anniston assistant coach Bradley Ball said. The offer came Friday.
Alabama joins Penn State, UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State and Alabama State.
Ball, who handles recruiting for Anniston players, said he expects more football offers to come Kite’s way. Ball has received feelers from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Kite’s basketball offers so far include Alabama, Mississippi State, UAB, South Alabama and Alabama State. He says he also has regular contact with Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan.
The timing of Kite’s football offers surrounds Ball’s recently sending out a video cut-up of Kite’s football highlights. Ball sent the tape to coaches around the country.
Penn State and JSU became the first two schools to bite Nov. 16.
Kite said he views football as “an option.”
“I’ll choose at the end of my high school career,” he said. “It’s very fun. I love it.”
Kite, more known for basketball, also played football through his eighth-grade year. He focused on basketball as a freshman and sophomore in high school but resumed football this season.
“I talked to him yesterday, and if presented with the opportunity to play both, he’d play both,” Ball said. “He’ll make the best decision for him.”
Kite runs a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, Ball said. College coaches typically pursue defensive backs 6-foot-0 or taller with such speed.
Kite had six interceptions this season, while helping Anniston reach the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs fell 29-28 to Bibb County in second-round action.
Kite also saw time at wide receiver, catching six passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
He played primarily defense, seeing time at cornerback and safety.
“When they saw those six interceptions on his film, they were like, ‘Man, the guy really has an eye, and he’s a ball hawk,’” Ball said.