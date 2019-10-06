TUSCALOOSA — Six weeks into the season and Alabama is back in familiar territory, including regaining the No. 1 ranking it held almost all of last season.
As the top-ranked Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) rounds out the first of its two bye weeks this season, it has spent the last several days fine-tuning and performing a “quality control” self-evaluation, as coaches sat down with each player individually and review several specific areas in need of improvement.
For junior receiver DeVonta Smith, who is coming off a record-breaking 274-yard, five-touchdown performance against Ole Miss, those areas included refining his blocking and not taking plays off if he knows ahead of time the ball isn’t coming his way.
“For me personally, getting my hands inside on blocks — I got two holding penalties this year, so that's my biggest concern,” Smith said this week. “And sometimes, just not being too smart … just knowing that even when I do know what's going, still do my job.”
It shows there’s plenty of room for improvement.
With that in mind, here are five areas the Tide still needs to improve upon moving forward:
1. Offensive balance
Nick Saban has long been a proponent of a ground-and-pound approach on offense. But given Alabama’s high-powered personnel at both quarterback and receiver, the Crimson Tide offense has been much more explosive the past two seasons. That has been especially evident this season with 10 total plays of 40 or more yards already, including a nation’s-leading five that went for 74 or more yards and ended in touchdowns.
That offensive firepower has produced five straight games with 500 or more yards of total offense, and helped Alabama rank fourth nationally averaging 554.6 yards and 51.8 points per game. But much of that has come by way of its potent passing attack, with the Tide ranking second nationally with 1,903 passing yards and tied for first with 24 passing touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, its rushing attack has taken awhile to get going, ranking seventh in the SEC averaging 174 rushing yards and just two rushing touchdowns per game this season.
2. Third-down defense
Saban said it best Saturday: Alabama got exposed a little on defense as Ole Miss and dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee racked up 279 rushing yards, including 109 by Plumlee, most of which came on designed quarterback runs around the edge.
“Well, a lot of it is just mental errors,” Saban said Wednesday. “I mean, you got to get off the field when you get opportunities to get off the field, especially on third down. We lost contain on a quarterback two or three times on third down where we had people covered. … So you know the responsibility for the guys on the field when you're on defenses is, 'We've got to get off the field.' So get more turnovers. Get more third-down stops.”
That’s been especially difficult against SEC competition as Alabama has allowed conference opponents to convert 42 percent of its third downs this season (16-of-38), while its three non-conference foes have converted a combined 9-of-38 third downs.
3. Kicking woes
This could arguably be the single-most important area of concern for Alabama moving forward.
As Saban will tell you, special teams is a vital part of a team’s success and a mistake in that area could prove quite costly when games get tougher later on in the season. Which is why the Crimson Tide need to address its continued kicking woes as soon as possible, both from a kicking and punting perspective.
Alabama’s 35.45 average yards per punt ranks 128th out of 130 Division I programs, with only Coastal Carolina (35.15) and Buffalo (33.71) punting worse, according to cfbstats.com.
4. Freshman defenders
Injuries have decimated Alabama’s defense already this season, forcing the Crimson Tide to start four true freshmen along its defensive front seven for the first time under Saban. It’s been a trial by fire at times, especially for Will inside linebacker Christian Harris, whose struggles against South Carolina forced coaches to take him off the field and reduce his individual responsibilities.
Which is where the work done at practice this could go a long way in helping Harris, fellow freshman inside linebacker Shane Lee, freshman nose guard D.J. Dale and freshman defensive end Justin Eboigbe to continue to develop and grow, especially when it comes to their understanding of what wrinkles opponents could throw their way moving forward.
5. Trim penalties
Through five games, Alabama current leads the SEC — or trails, depending on how you look at it — with 306 total penalty yards, ranking 12th in the conference averaging 61.2 penalty yards a game this season.
Of course, at least some of that could be credited to the team’s youth with several of those head-scratching mistakes coming courtesy of freshmen, including multiple substitution infractions/12-men on the field to things like encroachment or false starts and illegal shifts on offense.