Five Alabama players honored with individual awards

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith pulled in two more awards Thursday night.
The Associated Press’ player of the year and the Heisman Trophy winner, Smith took the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He also won two player-of-the-year honors: the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.
The Outland Trophy for the nation’s top interior lineman went to Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center.
Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back.
Jones, Smith, Leatherwood, Dickerson, Harris and cornerback Patrick Surtain II were named to the Walter Camp All-America team. Six Walter Camp selections are a school record.
Harris, Smith, Leatherwood, Dickerson and Surtain were named to all five of the All-America teams that the NCAA recognizes, giving Alabama five unanimous All-Americans. That’s the most in school history. The previous record was three in 2016.
Surtain missed out on the Thorpe Award (best defensive back) and Bednarik Award (best defensive player). Will Reichard missed on the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the best kicker.