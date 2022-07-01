Ex-Alabama, NFL star Copeland visits with fans in Oxford for autographs, photos

OXFORD — Former Alabama and NFL standout John Copeland met with fans at Hooligan Harley-Davidson in Oxford on Thursday evening for autograph signings and photos.
The meet and greet was at the June Bike Night event. Fans got autographs, took pictures and spoke with Copeland about his accomplishments at Alabama and in the NFL.
Copeland was a member of the dominant 1992 national championship Alabama football team that went 13-0. He was a defensive lineman alongside Eric Curry who cemented the 1992 Alabama defense as one of the most assertive defenses in college football history. This year is also the 30th anniversary of the ‘92 illustrious season.
“Sometimes I sit around talking to my sons, I have a 4-year-old son and a grown son who I coached at Tuscaloosa Academy, and we watch some of the old films,” Copeland said. “I have the entire 1992 season on tape. It’s amazing. I look at those games; it’s amazing especially defensively how you assemble a group of guys on the same page that did the things we did.
"Now I’m a high school football coach and it’s hard to get four or five guys on the same page, you had everyone on that defense we had on the same page and it was amazing. It’s hard to fathom.”
Copeland and Curry were All-America candidates entering the 1992 season. The two were nicknamed "the Bookends" as they were the defensive ends who helped lead the team to the eventual national title.
“We take a lot of credit from a defensive perspective,” Copeland said. “We get together every A-Day Game, and we give the offense a hard time. When it was time to show up, Derrick Lassic, Jay Barker, Martin Houston, those guys showed up. They made a play when a play needed to be made, so it wasn’t just a one side of the football effort. The thing that sticks out when you watch that season is the defense.”
Copeland went on to be drafted fifth overall in the 1993 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played eight seasons for the Bengals before retiring in 2000. He played in 107 games in his career and started in 102 of them. Copeland recorded 228 solo tackles, 48 assists, 15 tackles for loss, and 24 sacks in his NFL career. He also forced nine fumbles and recovered three.
“It was a dream come true,” Copeland said. “It wasn’t always great from a playing perspective with wins and losses. It was a great city, full of great people. I had great teammates. Sometimes the stars just don’t line up for you no matter how hard you work or what you do, you don’t get to where you want to be.
"That part of it was disappointing, but as a kid I always to play in the NFL and that was great.”
Copeland is now the head football coach at Tuscaloosa Academy High School. He has been the high school’s head football coach since 2019. Before taking the reins, Copeland coached a youth league team which he credits to getting him into coaching and realizing that’s what he needs to do to make a difference in people’s lives.
“When I retired from football, I had no idea what I was going to do,” Copeland said. “I went back home and a friend of mine, who had a son playing football, coached the team the year before. This year he couldn’t coach because he had to work, so he asked me to coach the team."
He said he had no desire to coach before stepping on the sidelines with that group.
"The year before they hadn’t won a game and we’re talking about 7-, 8-, maybe 9-year-old kids," he said. "I got out there, I got with these kids and being around the kids and seeing their growth. We ended up winning the championship that year.
"I got bitten by that bug, and it had nothing to do with the success we had. It had more to do with the growth. I thought, ‘I can make a difference doing this.’”
Copeland is now gearing up to enter his fourth year as the Knights head coach. Last season he led the team to a 7-5 record with a playoff berth.
“We just had a kid that committed to Alabama," he said. "We have another kid who has been offered by Alabama. That is great, but watching these kids with their teammates, watching these kids go out in the summer and working and being a part of a team.
"The comradery between the coaching staff and the team, that’s what it’s about. I think high school is the best level you can do that in. Once you start getting into college and the NFL it’s all about a business. High school is just genuine football.”