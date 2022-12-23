Emotional signing: Sandlin overcome before he, McElderry put pen to paper

Those who say signing ceremonies are merely after-commitment camera fodder just weren’t there Friday to help Kamron Sandlin sort through emotions and get his words out.
After several starts and stops, a pat on the back from big friend and fellow guest of honor Ryqueze McElderry, Sandlin needed something that only mom Kimberly Powell could give.
Even with her walking to the head table to be at his side, the reigning Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year never could resume his attempt to speak to an Anniston High gymnasium lobby full of friends and family. Sandlin did what quarterbacks do sometimes … handed off, so McElderry could have his moment to talk.
The moment brought the rush for Sandlin, who was so good at avoiding the rush during three years as Anniston’s starting quarterback. He surrendered and took a bittersweet sack.
“I’ve just really came a long way,” Sandlin explained later. “It’s just shocking, for real, because a lot of people didn’t think I was going to go this far.
“To see me at the table signing really meant a lot, and it just brought all of that up.”
For the record, Sandlin and McElderry really did put pens to their national letters of intent during Friday’s ceremony. They bent over from behind the table and began filling out NLI forms as the room waited.
Bradley Ball, Anniston’s defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach suggested they finish later, after the ceremony.
It was the realest of real moments after the rawest of raw emotions from Sandlin.
Both players signed with SEC schools … Sandlin with South Carolina and McElderry with Alabama.
McElderry might’ve unleashed a similar flood of emotion, but he graduated early, enrolled at Alabama early and went through bowl practices over the last week. He drove back to town with former Anniston/now Alabama teammate Antonio Kite.
“I would’ve cried, too, but I done did all of my crying,” McElderry said. “I got my tears out before I even went to school.”
There was football stuff to discuss, like McElderry’s experience of college practice.
“It was different, real different,” he said. “The intensity, the speed, it was way faster than I thought it was.
“The first couple of days, it was hard. I ain’t going to lie. It’s an adjustment, but then the last couple of days before I came back home, it was good.”
Sandlin smiled when asked about last week’s visit from South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and two assistants. The came with film to show him myriad ways they’ll use the 6-foot-4, 220-pound, 4.5-second 40-yard-dash Sandlin in the Gamecocks’ offense.
“Even though he’s not going as a quarterback, but as an ‘athlete,’ they plan to use him a lot on offense,” Ball said. “Different packages, like ‘wildcat,’ just because he can throw the ball and run, with him in the game, the playbook is wide open.”
Ball called Sandlin a “once-in-a-lifetime athlete.”
There’s also context. The signing ceremony occurred less than 24 hours after news of fifth-year Anniston head coach Rico White’s departure for Mae Jemison went public. White did not attend Friday’s ceremony.
Ball, who said Thursday he’s “absolutely” interested in becoming White’s replacement, spoke for the program at Friday’s ceremony. It’s appropriate, because Ball spearheaded highly successful efforts under White to up Anniston’s game when it comes to college recruitment of Anniston players.
McElderry acknowledged that he considered transferring to Oxford out of middle school but stayed with reassurance from Ball.
“Oxford was putting kids in school, and stuff like that, but then I trusted Coach Ball.” McElderry said. “He talked to me. He stopped me one day in the hall and was like, ‘Hey, I heard you were going to be moving.’ He was like, ‘Please don’t move to Oxford. Stay here at Anniston and watch things change.’
“I stayed, and look at what happened.”
All of that context loomed at Anniston’s Friday signing ceremony, but it all went out the window the moment Sandlin started to fight back emotions. It all rushed in, a moment after an attempt at comic relief.
Sandlin reached over and folded back the right side McElderry’s jacket lapel, gathered himself, thanked God then lost it.
“You’re doing good,” family members said.
Sandlin bent over, put his hands on the table, stood up, put his hands over his face and wiped his eyes as McElderry patted his back.
Sandlin started to thank Ball, but emotions won again.
“C’mon, baby,” a voice called out from the room. “Go ahead and cry.”
Applause rang out, and Powell approached the table to be with her son.She put her left arm around him as he finished his thought about Coach Ball.
“He’s the best coach I’ve done had since I’ve been in high school,” Sandlin said.
An automated school class-change tone rang out, and Sandlin resumed wiping his eyes.
Powell later attributed the rush of emotions partly to memories of her late parents, Sandlin’s grandparents. She called Ethel and Tommy Powell Sandlin’s “biggest fans.”
Ethel died in 2016, Tommy in 2019.
“Lately, he’s been getting emotional,” Kimberly Powell said.
Sandlin said Thursday would’ve been his grandfather’s birthday.
“It really just hit me,” he said. “All of this would’ve meant a lot for them.”
They were part of a journey that saw Sandlin transfer from Munford to Anniston and become a quarterback who accounted for 37 touchdowns as a senior.
“A lot of people didn’t think I was quarterback material, or they didn’t think I was college material,” Sandlin said. “Some people just thought I was a defensive player. Some people thought I was just some kid out there just trying to play football, so I just had to prove a point.”