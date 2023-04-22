 Skip to main content
Drops a problem for Alabama WRs on A-Day, Saban looking at ‘big picture’

With most, if not all, eyes drifting toward the four quarterbacks wearing black, no-contact jerseys during Alabama’s spring scrimmage, it would’ve been easy to forget about the re-tooled skill positions.

Gone were the 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards from Jahmyr Gibbs, Cameron Latu and Traeshon Holden. In their place were an exciting transfer, a bunch of freshmen and second-year players looking to maximize their opportunities. Yet, at times, Saturday’s skill position group looked similar to that of last year. Both wideouts from Team Crimson and Team White struggled with drops during A-Day, which Crimson won 30-21.