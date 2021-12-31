Cotton Bowl, live updates: Late TD gives Alabama a 17-3 halftime lead

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 1-ranked Alabama's Cotton Bowl appearance against Cincinnati at AT&T Stadium.
ESPN will televise the game with kickoff set for 2:40 p.m. The winner of this game will advance to the national championship game Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., at 7 p.m. They'll meet the winner of tonight's Orange Bowl, which pits Georgia and Michigan.
Cincinnati only needs 4 more field goals to upset Bama. Tide up 17-6 early 3rd— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2021
We're back
Cincinnati's offense got untracked to start the second half and drove 56 yards on 11 plays for a field goal. Alabama leads 17-6.
The Bearcats ran five times, passed five times and kicked on the 11th.
Right on the 💰#CFBPlayoff | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/cwNg1bWVyt— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2021
End of the half
Alabama leads 17-3 as the two teams head to the locker room.
A few quick thoughts:
—Alabama clearly likes its size advantage with its offensive line vs. Cincinnati's defensive line. Brian Robinson already has 134 rushing yards on 17 carries. His season high is 171 against Ole Miss.
—The Crimson Tide offense hasn't hit for its usual assortment of explosive plays, but it still has 302 total yards. Cincinnati has 76, and 60 came on the first drive.
—Will Anderson has been quiet in the first half, except for a sack on the final play of the half. It's hard to imagine he'll be quiet in the second half, too.
—Bryce Young has struggled a bit. His pinpoint accuracy hasn't been so pinpoint in the first half, but he still has completed 12 of 20 for 130 yards. The 44-yard touchdown to Ja'Corey Brooks was a perfectly thrown ball. He convinced the Cincinnati defense he was going elsewhere with his pass.
—Former Alabama running back Jerome Ford has gotten only five carries for Cincinnati for 23 yards.
—Jameson Williams has filled in for injured John Metchie as the Tide's safety-valve possession receiver. He has five catches for 25 yards.
Young ▶️ Brooks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u1vgYMurMv— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2021
Touchdown, Alabama
Alabama with another touchdown.
Cincinnati was worried about Jameson Williams cutting underneath that Ja'Corey Brooks was open down the side. It's a 44-yard touchdown pass. Alabama up 17-3 with 1:36 to play in the half.
Someone has gotten the phone number to the press box and keeps calling. One said he was Luke Fickell and Alabama was dumb to run slants against the Cincy secondary. The other caller called Nick Saban some not nice names.— Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) December 31, 2021
Changes for Tide
A couple of changes for Alabama: Khyree Jackson is at cornerback for Jalyn Armour-Davis, who clearly isn't full speed. Also, J.C. Latham is playing right guard for Emil Ekiyor, who is out because of an upper body injury, according to ESPN.
Also, Slade Bolden has replaced JoJo Earle returning punts.
Tide gets its kicks
Alabama now leads 10-3 with 14:58 left in the second quarter. Will Reichard kicked a 26-yard field goal to end a 67-yard drive that lasted 13 plays.
The Crimson Tide has rushed on 18 of its 23 plays so far, gaining 106 yards.
Poor Bama DC Pete GoldingEvery time they show him on TV he looks like a guy down $650 in a Biloxi casino at 4am on Halloween weekend. pic.twitter.com/8gpEpVS732— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 31, 2021
Cincinnati gets on scoreboard
The Bearcats answered Alabama's touchdown with a long drive of its own. They had first-and-goal at the Tide 9, but Alabama made nice use of a timeout.
Alabama regrouped and shut down the Bearcats.
After two incompletions and a 6-yard loss on a pass play, Cincinnati got a 33-yard field goal from Cole Smith to make it 7-3.
Mood pic.twitter.com/6i8iIvi1nv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2021
Opening touchdown
Alabama received the kickoff and promptly drove for the game's first touchdown, which came on an 8-yard pass from Bryce Young to Slade Bolden.
Alabama ran 11 plays to go 75 yards, and 10 were rushing plays. It's clear the Crimson Tide likes its size up front. Brian Robinson had six rushes for 37 yards.
Lineup questions
—Seth McLaughlin is snapping to quarterback Bryce Young with the first-team offensive line.
—JoJo Earle is fielding punts, and defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis is going through warmups. Those two are game-time decisions, according to Nick Saban this week.
—According to a press box announcement, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kool-Aid McKinstry will start at cornerback for Alabama. Khyree Jackson is the backup at both spots.
Basic game info
—The game officials will be from the Pac-12, assigned by the NCAA.
—Sara Faith, Goodyear's "Garage to Glory" winner, will sing the national anthem.
—Alabama will be the home team today and will wear crimson jerseys. The Tide will occupy the south sideline. Cincinnati will wear white and occupy the north sideline.
—Alabama has played Cincinnati six times, and this is the first meeting since the Crimson Tide won 45-7 in 1990 in Birmingham. Alabama leads the series 5-0.
—Alabama's Bryce Young is the 14th Heisman Trophy winner to play in the Cotton Bowl. The last one was Alabama's Derrick Henry in the Tide's 38-0 win over Michigan State.
—If you're getting this game on the radio, ESPN has the game there, too, with former Alabama All-America lineman Barrett Jones serving as color analyst. Sean Kelley will have play-by-play duties.
The betting line
—According to Vegasinsider.com, Alabama is a 13-point favorite today, and the over/under on combined points scored is 57 1/2. The game opened at a 13-point spread and 59 points over/under.
—Alabama is 7-6 against the line this year, according to Covers.com. Cincinnati is 8-5 against the line, including wins in the last three games.
—Until the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, which Alabama won 41-24, the Crimson Tide was favored in its previous 92 games, which is a record dating to the 1970s. The last time before the SEC game that the Tide wasn't favored was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.) The 72-game streak is the second longest in major college football, again dating back to the 1970s.
Cotton Bowl and the No. 1 team
With No. 1 Alabama in the game, this is the first time in 44 years that the No. 1-ranked team has played in the Cotton Bowl.
On Jan. 1, 1978, then-No. 1 Texas fell to No. 5 Notre Dame 38-10. On that day, the No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners also lost, leaving No. 3 Alabama primed to believe it would take the top spot in the final polls after a 35-6 win over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
No such luck.
Notre Dame took the top spot in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, leaving a disappointed Crimson Tide stuck at No. 2. In the AP poll, Notre Dame received 37 1/3 first-place votes to 19 1/3 for Alabama.
The No. 1 team also played in the Cotton Bowl in 1960 when Syracuse beat No. 4 Texas 23-14, in 1964 when Texas beat No. 2 Navy 28-6, in 1970 when Texas beat Notre Dame 21-17, and 1971 when Texas lost to No. 6 Notre Dame 24-11.
Tide ties
Cincinnati freshman linebacker Cameron Junior is the son of former Alabama standout E.J. Junior (1977-80).
E.J. Junior was a consensus All-America team at Alabama in 1980, and his final game came in the Cotton Bowl when the Tide beat Baylor 30-2.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7.