College Football Playoffs 2020: Live updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to our live coverage of No. 1-ranked Alabama's College Football Playoff Semifinal against Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium.
Updates from today's game will appear at the top.
Dickerson with team
Alabama All-America center Landon Dickerson is with his team today. He had surgery recently to repair the torn ligament in his knee.
Wearing his No. 69 Alabama jersey and sweat pants, he is not using crutches to walk.
Pregame notes
—ESPN will televise the game, which is set to start at 3:20 p.m.
—This is Alabama's sixth time in the four-team playoffs. This format began in 2014. This is the second time Alabama hasn't kicked off its semifinal at night. In 2016, Alabama beat Washington 24-7 in a Peach Bowl semifinal that began at 2 p.m. Central.
—The officiating crew will be from the Big Ten.
—The coin toss will feature only one captain each from Alabama and Notre Dame with one official.
Line dancing
—The Alabama/Notre Dame line has Alabama by 19.5, according to Vegasinsider.com. Over/under is 66.5.
—Alabama is 8-3 against the line this year. Didn't cover against either Mississippi, Missouri or Florida.
—Alabama has been favored in its last 78 games. The last time it wasn't was 2015 when it was a 1.5-point underdog at Georgia. (Alabama won 38-10.)
—Before that 2015 Georgia game, Alabama was favored in 72 straight, after the Tide was a 4.5-point underdog against Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game. (Alabama won 32-13.)