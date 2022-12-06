Coaches All-SEC: AU lands one on squad, Tide has nine, while Young doesn't make it

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its coaches all-league team today, and nine different Alabama players made the squad along with one from Auburn.
One who didn't make it: 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was the first-team quarterback, and Georgia's Stetson Bennett made the second team.
Defensive lineman Derick Hall was the lone Auburn player to make the team. He landed on the first team.
For Alabama, Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL) was the lone first-team selection on offense, while Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Jordan Battle (DB), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Henry To’oTo’o (LB) were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.
The second-team offense included Javion Cohen (OL), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB/all-purpose) and Tyler Steen (OL), as Will Reichard (place-kicker/kickoff specialist) and McKinstry (return specialist) rounded out the second-team selections by making special teams’ appearances.
QB, Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB, Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB, Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR, Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
WR, Antwane Wells, South Carolina
TE, Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL, O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL, Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL, Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL, Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama
C, Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP, Devon Achane, Texas A&M
DL, Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL, Byron Young, Tennessee
LB, Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB, Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB, Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB, Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB, Jordan Battle, Alabama
PK, Jack Podlesny, Georgia
P, Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS, Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
KOS, Jake Bates, Arkansas*
KOS, Jack Podlesny, Georgia*
LS, Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
QB, Stetson Bennett, Georgia
RB, Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
RB, Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR, Ladd McConkey, Georgia
WR, Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*
WR, Dominic Lovett, Missouri*
TE, Darnell Washington, Georgia
OL, Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL, Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL, Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*
C, Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP, Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
DL, Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
DL, Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL, Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB, Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB, Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB, Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M
DB, Keidron Smith, Kentucky
DB, Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
PK, Will Reichard, Alabama
P, Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS, Will Reichard, Alabama
LS, William Mote, Georgia*
LS, Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*