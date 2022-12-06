 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coaches All-SEC: AU lands one on squad, Tide has nine, while Young doesn't make it

Alabama vs. LSU

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (31) Photo by University of Alabama

 University of Alabama

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its coaches all-league team today, and nine different Alabama players made the squad along with one from Auburn.

One who didn't make it: 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was the first-team quarterback, and Georgia's Stetson Bennett made the second team.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.