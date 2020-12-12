Clemson 64, Alabama 56: Three things we learned from the Basketball Tide's loss

Alabama played its fourth straight game away from home and lost to the defensive juggernaut of Clemson 64-56.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Clemson defense proves too stingy for Alabama
Clemson (5-0) entered the game ranked No. 23 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, placing eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Alabama (3-2) had no answers for the Tigers’ half court defense, scoring the second fewest points in the Nate Oats era. It took 56 shots to reach 56 points and finished 3-of-22 from beyond the arc, numbers that did not make coach Nate Oats happy.
“That’s not good is it?" Oats said. “We’ve got to get better shots.”
2. 'Hustle stat' margins plague the Crimson Tide
Blue collar points and hustle stats are what Oats hangs his hat on, and he was not satisfied with the numbers against Clemson.
“It’s disgusting to me,” Oats said.
The Crimson Tide lost the second chance points battle 15-0, finished minus-6 in the turnover battle and was minus-15 on rebounds.
“I think rebounding is an effort stat,” Oats said. “I didn’t think we gave enough effort to win.”
These numbers demonstrated the struggles for Crimson Tide, and Oats said that there could be changes to the lineup moving forward.
3. Seniors shine while young players struggle
On a big stage it is always good to have veteran talent, but it never hurts to get some help from the young guys. Alabama did not get that help.
In the first half it was Herb Jones, playing through a knee sprain, who kept Alabama in the game. He scored six straight points for Alabama following the under-four-minute media timeout.
Midway through the second half, Alabama was against struggling to find anything on offense, it turned to John Petty for production. He knocked down the Crimson Tide’s second 3-pointer of the night with 8:45 remaining and was fouled shooting a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Jones and Petty were the only Alabama players to score in double digits.
Jaden Shackelford, one of the team’s young stars, did not have any bursts. He shot 2-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from behind the arc.