CHAMPS: For first time in 30 years, Tide wins SEC tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For the first time in 30 years, the Alabama basketball team cut down a second set of nets.
It took the most remarkable effort of the year, but they came down.
Alabama (24-6) won the SEC tournament championship, defeating LSU in an absolute classic 80-79, surviving four potential game-winning shots in the final seconds to take its first tourney title since 1991.
Herb Jones, who scored the eventual winning basket with 19 seconds to go was just one hero. Keon Ellis blocked a shot by Javonte Smart with 7.3 seconds remaining. LSU’s in-bounds pass went awry but was scooped up by Trendon Watford who missed an off-balance 3-pointer. Two tips rimmed out and Alabama walked off victorious.
Jahvon Quinerly was the MVP although this was clearly Jones’ team down the stretch. His statistics, a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, were a small part of the story.
Depth was critical in Alabama’s win, both the bench production and the efforts of Ellis, who replaced freshman Josh Primo in the starting lineup.
LSU, as it has all season, relied almost wholly on its starters although with starters as offensively gifted as Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford, that strategy can work. Watford seemed especially motivated in what will probably be his final game against Alabama, the program he spurned out of a high school just 60 miles from Tuscaloosa. Watford had what was the best game of his career with 30 points and a great outpouring of energy.
When Alabama jumped to a quick 8-0 lead, Will Wade knew how this movie could finish if he didn’t stop it quickly, which he did with a timeout. The Tigers settled down and had the best of the next 12 minutes or so, thanks largely to Watford and Thomas’ offensive production. But Alabama dominated again in the final three minutes, partly due to what Oats called “fatigue” on LSU’s part and partly because a leg-weary defense can’t keep up with Quinerly, who had five points in a 7-0 run and a 40-37 halftime lead.
The second half was high quality college basketball, the best SEC Final in several years.
Regardless of the outcome, Alabama’s high seed in the NCAA tournament was assured before it took the floor. Instead of coasting, however, the Crimson Tide played a classic.
“The job’s not finished,” Quinerly said.