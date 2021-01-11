Championship game: Saban says it'll be Waddle's decision whether to play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Fewer than two hours before No. 1 Alabama faced Ohio State in the national championship game Monday night, injured wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stretched with a trainer on the Hard Rock Stadium turf.
Later, he ran several 40-yard sprints with the trainer overseeing his work. Waddle wore a black jersey with his No. 17 on the front and back.
During warmups when the team was on the field, Waddle was dressed in his uniform (complete with crimson jersey) and was running pass routes and catching footballs.
Waddle played in the first five games but broke his ankle against Tennessee. He hasn't played since, but rejoined the team for practice Tuesday.
In an interview with ESPN after arriving at the stadium, Alabama coach Nick Saban said it will be up to Waddle if he plays.
"It will be on a limited basis if he can play," Saban told ESPN. "That decision is going to be up to him."