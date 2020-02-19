BUBBLE BURSTING: Tide's NCAA hopes on the brink after home loss to Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA — Consider Alabama’s bubble burst.
Looking to prove it belongs in the coveted NCAA tournament field, the sharpshooting Crimson Tide went cold at the worst time, missing seven of eight 3-point attempts during the game’s final 7½ minutes as visiting Texas A&M took a 74-68 victory at Coleman Coliseum.
The loss to an Aggies team that entered the week No. 134 nationally in NET ranking all but eliminates Alabama (14-12, 6-7 SEC) from NCAA consideration.
"It was one we really needed," first-year Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Wednesday. "It put a big damper in making a run to the NCAA tournament."
Crimson Tide freshmen guard Jaden Shackelford produced his third-straight 20-point game with 24 points thanks to a season-high-tying six 3-pointers (6-of-15), while sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. and junior John Petty Jr. added 16 and 11 points, respectively, with four and three 3-pointers apiece.
But when Alabama needed them, they just didn't fall.
The Tide shot 16-of-44 from 3 for the game (36.4 percent) but managed to make just 8-of-23 in the second half, including a stretch late when it missed five straight treys over a nearly six-minute stretch before a 3-pointer by Alex Reese stopped the bleeding with 41 seconds remaining. Lewis and Shackelford then missed back-to-back tries with under 35 seconds left to seal the loss.
"Some of these guys that have hit big shots for us throughout the course of the year, it just didn't drop for whatever reason tonight," Oats said. "It's tough, and we needed one of those five to drop. We needed that run to stop and it just didn't happen."
Meanwhile, Texas A&M closed out the game making its last five field goal attempts while outscoring the Tide 18-6 over the game’s final 3:57.
The Aggies (13-12, 7-6 SEC) entered the week ranked 348 out of 350 teams nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at just 26 percent (134-of-516) but shot a season-best 45.8 percent (11-of-24) from distance Wednesday, recording their second-most 3-pointers made this season (A&M shot 14-of-35 against LSU on Jan. 14).
"They didn't shoot this well in any of the games that I saw, so got to give their guys credit," Oats said. "But it's a very disappointing loss for us."
Alabama lost for the fifth time in its last seven contests and failed to build off the momentum it gained from last Saturday’s 88-82 upset of LSU. The Tide hit the road for a two-game stretch in neighboring Mississippi, beginning with Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. tip at Ole Miss.
Here are three takeaways:
1. Consistency from outside remains an issue.
Living and dying by the 3-point shot can be like taking a poisoned pill at times, one that the Crimson Tide couldn’t stomach Wednesday night.
While carrying the scoring load much of the game with a season-high-tying six 3-pointers, Shackelford also missed nine 3s in the game, including his final four tries from beyond the arch.
Meanwhile, Lewis went more than eight minutes between 3-pointers late in the game, missing two tries in the game’s final 1:29 before making a fluky 3 from the top of the key in which he attempted to draw a foul. Alex Reese’s lone 3-pointer in the game came with 41 seconds remaining to end an 0-for-5 skid from outside over the previous six minutes or more, but that came too little, too late.
Texas A&M, on the other side, produced a season-best effort from outside, shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range with Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell each shooting 4-of-7 to score 18 and 12 points, respectively.
2. Alabama's bigs continue to underperform, especially on the boards.
Oats has expressed frustration with the lack of rebounding from his trio of 6-foot-9 forwards — redshirt freshman Javian Davis and juniors Alex Reese and Galin Smith.
Once again, the trio combined for less than 10 rebounds in a game, with Reese managing four boards in 20 minutes and Smith pulling in just three in 17 minutes as Alabama was outrebounded 37-29. It was the fifth straight game the Tide didn’t win the battle of the boards.
That combined with 19 turnovers proved simply too much to overcome Wednesday night.
"If you're going to have 19 turnovers and get outrebounded by almost double digits, you're going to have to shoot," Oats said. "Against good teams, you're going to have to shoot almost 50-percent. We're going to have to get tougher on the glass."
3. Wednesday’s loss is especially costly for Alabama's NCAA bid.
Oats didn’t mince words Tuesday, Alabama needed to win most of its final six games with Wednesday's home contest against the Aggies a certain must-have.
Well the Crimson Tide simply didn’t have it Wednesday against Texas A&M, especially down the stretch as it let another second-half lead slip through its fingers.
Following a three-point play by Shackelford that gave Alabama a 62-56 lead with 4:16 left, the Aggies closed out the game’s last 3:57 on an 18-6 run, making their final five field goal attempts before sealing the victory at the charity stripe, making six straight free throws to end it.
Alabama, which entered the game with the nation’s No. 36 NET ranking following last Saturday’s big upset of a ranked LSU, needed to close out the regular season on a bit of a run with its two previous Quad 1 wins — at home to Auburn (No. 25) and LSU (No. 31) — both teetering with falling to Quad 2 if both fell out of the Top 30 overall.
But now those wins don't matter as much with Wednesday’s home loss, which came in a game it was favored to win by 11 to effectively put Alabama on the brink of NCAA Tournament elimination.