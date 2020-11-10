BREAKING: Southeastern Conference postpones Alabama at LSU football game

Alabama's football game at LSU scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
According to the Southeastern Conference, the game won't be played because of a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU program."
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was quoted as saying in a news release. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
In addition, the league announced that Tennessee's home game against Texas A&M on Saturday is postponed because of COVID-19 testing. Auburn's Saturday game at Mississippi State already was postponed because of positive tests within the Mississippi State program.
The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been rescheduled tentatively for Dec. 12.
It's uncertain when the Alabama/LSU game will be played — if at all. The Bengal Tigers already have a postponed game against Florida rescheduled for Dec. 12, which is the open date before the SEC Championship Game, set for Dec. 19.
"The opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated," according to the release. "The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date."