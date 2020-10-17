BACK IN THE SADDLE? Saban tells ESPN that he awaits results of all-important third COVID-19 test

Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN's College GameDay today that he has tested negative twice for COVID-19 and took a third test this morning.
“I’ve never had any symptoms," Saban said. "Completely asymptomatic.”
He appeared on the program dressed in a suit, possibly anticipating being able to join his team for tonight's game against Georgia.
Saban was told Wednesday that he had tested positive. In keeping with Southeastern Conference protocol, he must test negative three times to rejoin his team.
According to the University of Alabama, his Thursday test came back negative. Saban said on College GameDay that he had tested negative for Friday's test. If the third test comes back the same, he can be off to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Saban also said that none of the Tide players have tested negative ahead of tonight's game.