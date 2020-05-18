Athletics director's salaries: Tide's Greg Byrne is SEC's highest-paid AD

University of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne is currently the highest paid athletics administrator in the Southeastern Conference, according to a release today of compensation information from all 130 NCAA Division I institutions by the website AthleticDirectorU.com and Spencer Fane LLP.
Byrne’s compensation for 2019-2020 totals $1.725 million, which includes a base salary of $1.3 million after a raise approved by the compensation committee of the UA Board of Trustees. Byrne’s total compensation also includes $425,000 in “other University compensation” which includes a forgiveness of a $400,000 relocation loan that will not be reflected in future years.
Byrne, reached on Tuesday, said that he has no comment on the particulars but that he was “grateful to be at the University of Alabama.”
His $1.3 million base salary ranks at the top of the SEC as does his 2019-2020 total. Figures for the 12 other athletics directors at the SEC’s public universities are:
—Scott Woodward, LSU: $525,000 base, $1.233 million total
—Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky: $975,000 base, $1.225 million total
—Scott Stricklin, Florida, $530,000 base, $1.205 million total.
—Ross Bjork, Texas A&M, $975,000 base, $1.125 million total
—Phil Fulmer, Tennessee, $300,000 base, $1.098 million total
—Ray Tanner, South Carolina, $387,187 base, $1 million total
—John Cohen, Mississippi State, $275,600 base, $900,000 total
—Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas, $525,000 base, $871,210 total
—Jim Sterk, Missouri, $500,000 base, $850,000 total.
—Allen Greene, Auburn, $640,620 base, $742,720 total
—Keith Carter, Ole Miss, $725,000 base and total
—Greg McGarrity, Georgia, $675,000 base, $725,000 total.
Vanderbilt, a private institution, did not release figures for athletics chairman Candice Story Lee.
While Byrne’s total compensation ranked in the Top 10 among those reporting in the NCAA, others were over the $2 million mark annually including Chris del Conte at Texas ($2.33 million) and Jim Phillips at Northwestern ($2.06 million). Jack Swarbrick at Notre Dame, a private school which did not list non-university income, was listed at $1.688 million after having made over $3 million due to additional bonuses in 2018-2019.
