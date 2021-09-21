Alabama's 2022 schedule has Tide playing Texas in Austin for first time since 1922

Alabama will play at Texas next season in a matchup of two schools with storied football histories.
The Crimson Tide released its 2022 schedule today, detailing the 12 games on the slate. Alabama will play five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa.
For the first time since 2011, Alabama will kick off its season at home by playing host to Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3. The next week, the Crimson Tide will square off against future conference foe Texas in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 10. It will mark the first time the Tide has faced Texas since Alabama beat the Longhorns for the 2009 national championship. This is also the first time Alabama has traveled to Austin to face Texas since 1922.
Alabama will return to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home contests, hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 17 and then opening its conference campaign with Vanderbilt on Sept. 24.
Flipping into the month of October, UA will visit Arkansas in Fayetteville, on Oct. 1, before returning home to host Texas A&M on Oct. 8. The Crimson Tide begins the second half of its schedule at Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 15, before playing host to Mississippi State on Oct. 22.
The Crimson and White will have a bye week on Oct. 29, before beginning the final month of the regular season with a pair of road games at LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 5 and at Ole Miss in Oxford on Nov. 12. Alabama closes out the season with a pair of home games against Austin Peay on Nov. 19 and the Iron Bowl versus Auburn on Nov. 26.
The 2022 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
2022 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 3, UTAH STATE
Sept. 10, at Texas
Sept. 17, UL-MONROE
Sept. 24, VANDERBILT
Oct. 1, at Arkansas
Oct. 8, TEXAS A&M
Oct. 15, at Tennessee
Oct. 22, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 29, Open Date
Nov. 5, at LSU
Nov. 12, at Ole Miss
Nov. 19, AUSTIN PEAY
Nov. 26, AUBURN