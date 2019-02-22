TUSCALOOSA — Alabama continues to embrace playing more prominent Power Five opponents in future home-and-home series. The school announced Friday it will play a two-game series with West Virginia in 2026-27.
The Crimson Tide would begin the two-year series with a Sept. 5, 2026, opener in Morgantown, W. Va., with the return game set for a year later, Sept. 4, 2027, in Tuscaloosa.
"We are pleased to be able to add another premier, non-conference opponent to our future home-and-homes with West Virginia," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne was quoted as saying in a news release. "This series gives our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans the opportunity to play in and experience outstanding on-campus matchups to open the 2026 and 2027 seasons. As we continue to build out our future schedules, we will work to include even more home-and-homes of this caliber."
The series would be just the second and third meetings between the SEC and Big 12 programs, with the only prior game coming at the start of the 2014 season when Alabama knocked off West Virginia 33-23 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game inside the now defunct Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
"We are excited to be able to add West Virginia University to our 2026 and 2027 non-conference schedules with a home-and-home series," Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was quoted as saying in the same release. "West Virginia is annually one of the best teams in the nation and we believe playing this kind of competition only makes our team better, while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases."
It's the third major home-and-home series with another Power Five program to which Alabama has agreed in the last year, following a 2022-23 series with Texas and a 2028-29 series with Notre Dame. The Crimson Tide is set to open each series on the road before playing in Tuscaloosa the following year.
Alabama isn't done with lucrative neutral site games, including next season when the Tide will open its 2019 campaign Aug. 31 against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.